NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], April 21: Dolphin PG College, Chunni Kalan, Chandigarh added another glorious chapter to its legacy of academic excellence by securing an extraordinary 38 prestigious medals at the Convocation Ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, held on 10 April 2026 at the university campus.

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It was a moment of immense pride and celebration for the Management, Academic Leadership, Faculty, Students, and Parents as 19 students were conferred Gold Medals while 19 students received Silver Medals for their outstanding academic achievements in university examinations conducted from 2020 to 2025. Among these students, 4 belong to department of forensic science, 02 optometry, 04 MLS, 03 Operation theatre technology, 03 CCT, 04 Microbiology, 05 Radiology, 05 AT & OTT, 02 Dialysis Technology, 02 Clinical Embryology, 02 Medical Laboratory Technology, and 02 belong to Department of Agriculture.

This remarkable feat once again establishes Dolphin PG College among the finest institutions of higher learning in the region.

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The convocation ceremony was graced by Sh. Gulab Chand Kataria, Hon'ble Governor of Punjab, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his inspiring address, he encouraged students to contribute actively towards nation-building by excelling in futuristic domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Green Energy, and Space Technology. He urged the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers and to transform knowledge into impactful real-world solutions.

The distinguished dignitaries present on the occasion included Shri Vivek Partap Singh, IAS Principal Secretary, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor MRSPTU, Shri Susheel Mittal. Member BOG, & Vice-Chancellor PTU, Kapurthala, Dr Gurinder Pal Singh, Registrar MRS- PTU Bathinda and Shri Monnesh Kumar IAS , Director Technical Education and Industrial training, Punjab.

This historic success reflects the institution's unwavering commitment to quality education, disciplined learning, innovation, and the tireless dedication of its highly qualified faculty. The consistent placement of students in university merit positions highlights the academic culture nurtured at Dolphin PG College.

The Management of the college congratulated all medal winners and appreciated the sincere efforts of teachers, mentors, and parents whose guidance played a vital role in shaping this success story.

Er.Vibhav Mittal ,Vice Chairman Dolphin PG College stated that such landmark achievements inspire the entire student fraternity to dream bigger, work harder, and uphold the proud traditions of the institution.

The event was led by Principal, Dr. Manu Jain, who congratulated the medal winners and appreciated the consistent efforts of the faculty members in guiding students towards academic success.

Dr. Malkit Singh, Dean Academics also expressed pride in the students' achievements, stating, "Securing 38 university medals is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and academic culture fostered at our institution. We remain committed to providing quality education and empowering our students to excel in every sphere."

The campus resonated with joy, pride, and celebration as students, faculty, and staff rejoiced over this phenomenal accomplishment. With excellence as its hallmark, Dolphin PG College continues to move forward with confidence, innovation, and dedication in the field of higher education.

About Dolphin PG College

Dolphin PG College, is located near Mohali at Chunni Kalan. Dolphin PG College is a premier institution committed to providing high-quality education in the fields of science, agriculture, and life sciences. Affiliated to Punjabi University, Patiala / MRS-PTU Bathinda, the college is duly recognized by University Grant Commission (UGC) & is also NAAC accredited. The college emphasizes a balanced approach to learning-fostering intellectual growth alongside personal and professional development. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, a dynamic learning environment, and a dedicated faculty, Dolphin PG College prepares students to become responsible global citizens and leaders of tomorrow.

For more information pls visit : dolphinlifesciences.com

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