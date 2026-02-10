VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: In an era where social media plays a decisive role in shaping corporate reputation, many organisations continue to struggle with a persistent challenge: employees remain largely disengaged from participating in their company's digital narrative. While this is often attributed to fear of making mistakes or lack of social media skills, experts suggest the root cause lies deeper--employees are not sufficiently involved in the company's vision.

"Employee disengagement on social media is rarely a communication problem--it is a vision problem," said Pavan Kaushik, Co-Founder, Gurukshetra Consultancy. "When employees are not involved in shaping or understanding the company's vision, they lack the emotional ownership required to advocate for the brand publicly. Social media participation is an outcome of belief, not instruction."

Employees are most effective advocates when they clearly understand why the organisation exists, where it is headed, and how their individual roles contribute to that journey. When vision remains limited to leadership discussions, presentations, or annual strategy documents, employees often experience work as transactional rather than purposeful. This disconnect weakens engagement and directly affects voluntary behaviours such as social media participation.

"Employees speak up only when they feel connected to where the organisation is headed and confident that their voice aligns with its purpose. They are part of the growth story," Kaushik added.

Fear is frequently cited as a key barrier to employee advocacy, but Kaushik believes it is largely a symptom of deeper disengagement. Without clarity of vision, employees worry about misrepresenting the organisation or saying the wrong thing online. In such environments, silence becomes the safest option.

"No policy, incentive, or advocacy tool can substitute genuine engagement. If the vision remains limited to leadership decks and boardrooms, employees will remain spectators rather than storytellers," he said.

To address this challenge, Kaushik emphasised the importance of structured and consistent internal engagement mechanisms. Regular leadership-led town halls, open forums, and interactive strategy sessions allow employees to not only hear the vision but also question, interpret, and internalise it.

"Vision must be a continuous conversation, not a one-time announcement," Kaushik noted. "Regular town halls, cross-functional discussions, and leadership storytelling help employees see themselves in the organisation's future."

He also highlighted the role of managers as vision carriers, encouraging two-way communication and helping employees contextualise the company's purpose within their own roles. Recognising employee contributions and creating safe guidelines for social media engagement further build confidence.

"True brand advocacy begins when employees see the company's success as an extension of their own professional identity and they are part of growth story," Kaushik said.

As organisations invest heavily in external branding and digital marketing, experts argue that equal attention must be given to internal alignment. "In today's digital economy, vision is not just a leadership statement--it is a shared narrative," Kaushik concluded. "When employees feel involved in that narrative, social media engagement becomes organic, credible, and powerful."

For companies seeking stronger digital visibility, the message is clear: before asking employees to amplify the brand, ensure they are genuinely connected to the vision behind it.

