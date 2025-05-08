Double Celebration for Racold as the Brand Bags 'Superbrands' and 'Most Trusted Brand of India Awards' Yet Again

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Racold, a fully owned subsidiary of the Ariston Group-Italy, is proud to announce its remarkable achievement of winning the prestigious 'Superbrands' award for the fourth year and also the 'Most Trusted Brand of India' award for the third time. These accolades reinforce Racold's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, reliability, and customer trust.

The Superbrands India Award is a highly coveted title recognizing brands that exemplify excellence in their respective segments. The rigorous selection process conducted by industry experts evaluates brands on parameters such as brand reputation, customer satisfaction, innovation, and market dominance. Winning this esteemed recognition for the fourth time underscores Racold's consistent delivery of high-quality products and its dedication to meeting diverse customer needs.

Simultaneously, Racold has also been honored with the "Most Trusted Brand of India" award for the third time by Marksmen Daily. This prestigious recognition highlights Racold's continuous efforts in building consumer trust through superior product quality, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional customer service.

Expressing his delight at these significant achievements, Mr. Mohit Narula, Managing Director, Ariston Group India Pvt Ltd., said, "We are deeply honored to receive both the Superbrands and Most Trusted Brand awards yet again. These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to our customers and validate our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The hard work and customer-centric approach of our team have been instrumental in achieving these milestones. We remain committed to continuously enhancing our offerings, expanding our reach, and maintaining our leadership position in sustainable water heating solutions."

Racold has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovation in the water heating industry. Its extensive product portfolio, including electric storage water heaters, instant water heaters, tankless water heaters, gas water heaters, heat pumps, and solar water heaters, is widely acclaimed for superior performance, energy efficiency, and durability. Through continuous innovation and by integrating customer feedback, Racold has cemented its position as a market leader, setting new standards for quality and reliability.

The brand is also deeply committed to sustainability and energy conservation. Its efforts to create eco-friendly products with minimal environmental impact have earned recognition from both customers and industry experts. This dedication to environmental responsibility further enhances Racold's reputation, not only as a provider of exceptional products but also as a socially responsible brand. The esteemed recognitions received by Racold reinforce the brand's leadership in the water heating sector and strengthen the trust of its customers, partners, and stakeholders.

