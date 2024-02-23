VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23: Dozee, India's first AI-based contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) & early warning system (EWS), announced the launch of its innovative Fall Prevention Alert (FPA) feature aimed at revolutionizing patient safety in hospitals. The unveiling took place at the prestigious 11th International Health Dialogue in Bengaluru, where healthcare professionals and experts gathered to discuss advancements in healthcare.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), patient falls are the most frequent adverse event in hospitals. They state that falls are the second leading cause of deaths due to unintentional injuries, and represent one of the most prevalent patient safety incidents in healthcare facilities worldwide. As a result, fall prevention needs to be the foremost parameter for improving patient safety. According to a recent study, falls occur at a mean rate of 6.6 per 1000 occupied bed days (OBDs) in the United States alone, with up to 30% resulting in physical injury, including fractures.

According to recent research, In India, the impact of falls is particularly significant, with an estimated 1.5-2 million older adults experiencing fall-related injuries annually, and 1 million succumbing to fall-related fatalities. Beyond the human toll, falls also impose substantial financial burdens, including increased patient care expenses and liability costs.

The Fall Prevention Alert (FPA) feature by Dozee revolutionizes patient safety with its real-time monitoring capabilities and proactive alerts. Leveraging advanced technology, including the Dozee Sensor Sheet's bed exit logging, FPA offers customizable alerts for high-risk patients, ensuring prompt intervention. With audio and visual cues, nurses are instantly notified when patients attempt to leave their beds, enabling timely assistance and reducing the risk of falls. Org-level configurations further streamline workflow, making FPA a comprehensive solution to enhance patient safety in healthcare settings.

Dozee enables healthcare workers to remotely monitor patients' vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, SPO2 levels, temperature, and ECG. Dozee's Early Warning System (EWS) tracks the trends of vital parameters and provides alerts to healthcare providers for early detection of patients' clinical deterioration, enabling timely medical intervention. Dozee uses AI-based Ballistocardiography (BCG) for contactless vitals monitoring. Dozee's technology is patented and made in India. Dozee's innovative technology significantly impacts patient safety, clinical outcome, and operational efficiency. Research done by independent consulting firm Sattva shows that for every ~100 Dozee connected beds, it can save ~144 lives and ~80% of the time taken for vitals by nurses and reduce ICU ALOS by ~1.3 days.

Dr. Sandeep Reddy, Consultant, MS Ramaiah Hospital commented on the launched announcement stating 'As clinicians, we've witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of falls on patients' health and well-being within hospital settings. The Fall Prevention Alert feature by Dozee offers a critical layer of protection, enabling healthcare teams to proactively monitor and intervene when patients are at risk of falls. This technology not only enhances patient safety but also streamlines our clinical workflow, allowing us to deliver more effective and responsive care".

Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-Founder, Dozee, added, "The Fall Prevention Alert feature is another milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance patient safety. With real-time monitoring and proactive alerts, healthcare professionals can now intervene promptly, mitigating the risk of falls and improving patient outcomes. We are committed to leveraging technology to address pressing healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes. The Fall Prevention Alert feature is set to transform patient safety quotients in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide."

The launch of the Fall Prevention Alert (FPA) feature by Dozee marks a significant stride towards enhancing patient safety in healthcare settings. With its cutting-edge technology and proactive approach to fall prevention, Dozee continues to demonstrate its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare practices in India and beyond.

Dozee is India's first AI-based contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) & Early Warning System (EWS) for Enhanced Patient Safety. With a mission to develop & deploy intelligent technologies, solutions, and networks, Dozee enables continuous patient monitoring to provide a continuum of care, early warning systems, and responses to save lives. Supported by the Government of India through BIRAC, Dozee is on a path to steer the trajectory of the public and private healthcare ecosystem.

With the aim of providing connected health in every bed, Dozee strives to improve access to quality healthcare and put patient safety first with its vision #HarBedDozeeBed. Dozee tracks vital parameters such as the Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen Saturation, and Skin Temperature with clinical grade accuracy. By automating patient monitoring through Dozee, nearly 2.5 hours of nursing time is saved per day.

Dozee is a truly 'Made in India' innovation with global standards in patient safety, data security, privacy, and reliability - trusted by top-of-the-line healthcare providers across the country. The system is USFDA cleared, IEC 60601 -1-2, RoHS certified and CDSCO registered. Dozee has received ISO 13485:2016 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management.

Dozee was founded in October 2015 by IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani. With breakthrough clinical innovations, Dozee continues to reimagine health and create a future where healthcare is smarter and connected.

https://www.dozee.health/

