New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between DP World, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), and Nevomo to explore potential opportunities in autonomous magnetic rail freight movement in India.

This collaboration aims to revolutionise cargo transportation within port ecosystems by implementing Nevomo's proprietary MagRail technology.

Also Read | Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry's Advisory Doesn't Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

The initiative will see a 750-meter pilot project of MagRail technology at Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat.

This will be the first time such a self-propelled freight movement system is demonstrated in a live port environment in India.

Also Read | Saheb Bhattacharya Viral Video: Who Is Saheb Bhattacharjee? Alleged Leaked Clip or Phishing Scam? Here's Why You Should Avoid Clicking Unverified Links.

The MagRail solution utilises autonomous, electric-powered wagons with linear motor technology on existing rail tracks. The goal is to significantly enhance capacity, efficiency, and speed for both containerised and bulk cargo, while simultaneously reducing operational costs and CO2 emissions, making logistics systems greener and more interoperable.

This strategic move aligns perfectly with India's National Logistics Policy and PM Gati Shakti agenda, both of which focus on modernising and integrating the country's logistics infrastructure.

DP World, a leader in global supply chain solutions, is spearheading efforts to introduce this advanced freight technology. DPA, a crucial multi-cargo port under the Government of India, is facilitating the exploration of this futuristic system to assess its feasibility and impact.

The MoU was formally signed by Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority, Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa, India Subcontinent, DP World, and Przemek (Ben) Paczek, CEO of Nevomo Group BV.

The partners emphasised the transformative potential of this collaboration. Sushil Kumar Singh highlighted that, "This collaboration is a strategic advancement in port infrastructure, enhancing capacity and operational efficiency to support growing cargo demands. DP World, as trusted partner, plays a crucial role in enabling this initiative, which aligns with our commitment to strengthening India's logistics framework and ensuring seamless trade facilitation."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO of DP World, reiterated DP World's commitment to adopting innovative technologies for enhanced speed, efficiency, and sustainability.

He said, "Our commitment goes beyond individual projects--we are partnering to accelerate India's ambition to further expand and integrate port-led logistics ecosystems and achieve carbon neutrality by leveraging technology effectively in infrastructure solutions."

Przemek Paczek expressed pride in showcasing MagRail's real-world potential in boosting freight efficiency.

This landmark project is set to demonstrate how MagRail can automate short-haul cargo transfers, reduce reliance on diesel vehicles, and improve yard efficiency, ultimately setting new benchmarks in port efficiency and sustainability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)