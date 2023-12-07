New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) orchestrated a comprehensive meeting with the World Bank Team, marking a significant stride towards reshaping India's logistics landscape.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, chaired by Special Secretary (Logistics) Sumita Dawra, the gathering showcased a spectrum of ongoing initiatives and forthcoming reforms designed to elevate India's logistics efficiency.

The thrust of the meeting was to unravel a targeted action plan collaboratively shared by various Ministries and Departments, underpinned by substantial big data initiatives poised to drive improvements in the country's logistics efficiency and consequently bolster its standing in the esteemed World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

DPIIT seized the opportunity to spotlight best practises and transformative initiatives deployed by key ministries and departments contributing to the ongoing enhancement of India's logistics efficiency.

Implementation of the Land Port Management System (LPMS) to digitise operations at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), read the press release.

Introducing smart gates for automated entry and exit at Land Port Petrapole will lead to a substantial reduction in export release time.

Unveiling plans for 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks, a marked acceleration in track construction speed, and increased capacity for locomotives and wagons.

A robust capital expenditure (CAPEX) of USD 31.2 billion in 2024 is slated for the improvement of freight transport speed and volume.

Launch of NLP Marine, a National maritime single-window platform offering end-to-end logistics solutions for seamless document exchange among exporters, importers, and service providers, read the press release.

Integration of Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE) (Customs Automated Portal) for various APIs and digitization efforts in application filing, processing, and digitally signed delivery of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) certification.

Blueprint for 35 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), 108 port connectivity projects, and 608 way-side amenities sites. Introduction of FASTag for electronic toll collection.

Implementation of the e-Air Way Bill (e-AWB) and e-Cargo Security Declaration as digital measures. The upcoming launch of e-Gatepass is in September 2024.

Jean-Francois Arvis, Senior Transport Economist at the World Bank, lauded India's decisive efforts in promoting digital interventions within the logistics sector, read the press release.

He introduced a noteworthy change in the LPI calculation approach, incorporating new Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) derived from extensive global tracking datasets encompassing shipping containers, air cargo, and parcels.

Special Secretary (Logistics) DPIIT expressed optimism, asserting that the targeted interventions showcased during the meeting would significantly enhance India's logistics efficiency, read the press release.

DPIIT, alongside the Inter-Ministerial Dedicated Team, reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative efforts with the World Bank, aligning closely with the evolving methodology of the LPI.

The strategic confluence sets the stage for a transformative journey in India's logistics realm, poised to usher in greater efficiency, transparency, and international competitiveness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)