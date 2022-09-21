Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 21 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Eminent jurist and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Dr Abhishek M Singhvi has established the Singhvi Endowment as a generous act of philanthropy at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O P Jindal Global University (JGU).

Dr Singhvi has signed an Endowment Agreement with O P Jindal Global University (JGU) for the establishment of the "Singhvi Endowment" at Jindal Global Law School to the tune of Rs. 2 crores. The students of JGLS would be the primary beneficiaries of this extraordinarily generous philanthropic initiative. This initiative, inter alia, pays homage to the memory of Dr L M Singhvi, the eminent diplomat, parliamentarian, jurist and author.

The Singhvi Endowment will have five major components to it:

- Dr Abhishek M Singhvi Outstanding Youth Scholarship

The Excellence Scholarship aims to recognize the outstanding merit of entrants to Jindal Global Law School and to encourage and support them in their continuing studies at JGLS to become outstanding professionals of law. This will be awarded on an annual basis to the topper of the LSAT-India Entrance Exam for admission to JGLS. Bestowal of this scholarship would be a recognition of the merit and potential of young law students as they begin their legal studies.

- Anita Singhvi Outstanding Youth Scholarship

The aim of "Mrs Anita Singhvi Outstanding Youth Scholarship" is to recognize the outstanding merit of young law students who are admitted to JGLS and to encourage and support them in their continuing studies to become outstanding professionals of law. This Excellence Scholarship will be awarded on an annual basis to the topper of the LSAT-India Entrance Exam for admission to JGLS. Bestowal of this scholarship would be a recognition of the merit and potential of young law students.

- Dr Abhishek M Singhvi Academic Award and Gold Medal for Outstanding Academic Performance in Administrative Law

This is an award and medal that is instituted to inspire and celebrate the student who is the topper in the course on "Administrative Law". Bestowal of this award would be a recognition of their efforts, endeavors, and success in a branch of law that is highly relevant in the governance of a self-constituting, democratic and reorganizing global society based on the principles of the rule of law.

- Dr L M Singhvi Annual Global Conference on International Law and International Relations

The conference aims to draw inspiration from the early efforts of Dr L M Singhvi who functioned within the intersecting spaces of international law and international relations and to draw inspiration from his work in the global society. The conference's predominant focus would be on the intersections of international law and relations--the ideas and practices therein--on areas such as diplomacy, inter-state relations, strategies, dispute settlement, economic and cultural relations, and law & policy-making.

- Dr L M Singhvi Memorial Annual Lecture Series

The Lecture Series aims to focus on topics close to Dr L M Singhvi's heart, which include legislative process, international relations, diplomacy, international law, Indian culture, and global togetherness. The larger philosophy of the Lecture Series is to share the perspectives and ideas of Dr L M Singhvi to the younger generation through the topics, which inspired his thoughts and action.

There are five major objectives of the establishment of the Singhvi Endowment at JGU:

First, to recognise the role of philanthropy in higher education and legal education with a view to empowering young people to fulfill their dreams and aspirations to pursue university education. It provides opportunities for creating access to world-class legal education in India for people who may not be able to afford it, especially at a premier institution.

Second, to recognise the role of the senior members and leaders of the legal profession to participate in the efforts to promote excellence in legal education. This makes such leaders and outstanding members of the legal profession to be able to engage with all stakeholders directly and have a larger impact in the efforts to raise the quality of legal education and legal profession.

Third, to empower law schools and universities to work towards building collaborations and partnerships with the senior members of the legal profession to serve as mentors for students and younger members of the bar. This will ensure that accomplished lawyers are able to substantially participate in the efforts to build the future of legal profession.

Fourth, to recognise the contribution of leaders in the legal profession and other professions by instituting endowments with a view to celebrating their achievements for perpetuity through annual conferences and memorial lecture series. This will also serve as a legacy for the future by inspiring generations of students to follow the path laid down by eminent persons.

Fifth, to support the active engagement of the outstanding members and leaders of the legal profession in the development of law schools and universities with a view to shaping their curriculum, teaching pedagogy, research ecosystem, experiential learning, advocacy skills, international collaborations and clinical legal education. The philanthropic contribution of the successful members of the legal profession will help in benchmarking the quality and standards of Indian legal education with the best in the world.

Commenting on this special occasion, Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O P Jindal Global University (JGU) & Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) said, "This is a historic occasion for JGU and JGLS to have become the recipient of the distinguished endowment by Dr Abhishek M Singhvi. While it is stark evidence of Dr Singhvi's outstanding commitment and dedication to higher education and legal education, his choice of JGU as the institution for realizing his commitment is a huge recognition for us. The Singhvi Endowment will be the first and pioneering endowment established in JGU outside the philanthropic initiative of our founding Chancellor and benefactor, Naveen Jindal who endowed the entire university. I am truly overwhelmed by this generous gesture of Dr Singhvi and the Singhvi family. On behalf of the students, faculty, and staff of JGU, I thank Dr Singhvi and his family for their generosity and commitment to philanthropy. This Endowment has been established at JGU for perpetuity and several initiatives will be part of the endowment benefitting the faculty and students of JGU and JGLS."

Announcing the Singhvi Endowment, Dr Abhishek M Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Member of Parliament, observed, "I am most excited to announce the establishment of the Singhvi Endowment at Jindal Global Law School of O.P. Jindal Global University. JGU and JGLS have been at the forefront of promoting excellence in legal and higher education in India. The fact that JGU and JGLS have been recognised as India's first-ranked private university and India's first-ranked law school respectively and indeed, consistently for three years in a row by the QS World University Rankings demonstrates the stellar national and international reputation of this national 'institution of eminence'. Our goal in establishing the Singhvi Endowment is to give it back to the society from where I have immensely benefitted. The vision of the Singhvi Endowment is to provide access to world-class education for young people who cannot afford and to empower India's leading universities to promote excellence."

Reflecting on the news relating to the Singhvi Endowment, Professor Peter H Schuck, Simeon E. Baldwin Professor of Law Emeritus, Yale Law School, USA & Chair, International Board of Advisors, JGU observed, "The establishment of a new and extraordinarily generous endowment at JGU by the noted philanthropist and jurist, Dr Abhishek Singhvi represents a firm commitment to this remarkable institution's continued flourishing and expansion into new areas of study, research, innovation, and community service. It is a magnificent tribute to the vision of JGU's founding leadership, which will enable it to strengthen its leading roles in all of these areas, while developing new ones. This endowment will further entrench JGU's leading role not only in India but throughout the developing world."

Professor (Dr) Jayanth K Krishnan, Milt and Judi Stewart Professor of Law, Indiana University, USA & Co-Chair, International Board of Advisors, JGU observed, "This incredibly generous gift by Dr Singhvi is a significant moment in the history of O P Jindal Global University. Dr Singhvi's extraordinary contribution here to promote the rule of law by helping to strengthen legal education is pivotal for all of us who care about providing access to the best research and teaching opportunities to the next generation of law students and future lawyers in India. As a long-time, loyal supporter of JGU, I am personally inspired and extremely moved by what Dr. Singhvi has done here for this wonderful institution."

Professor (Dr) Sreejith S G, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School observed that, "A university becoming the site of philanthropic initiatives is a heartening sight, as it is tantamount to making a contribution to the making of the future. While philanthropy in the form of endowments supports the university, it also vests upon the university the responsibility to fulfill expectations of the highest order. I am certain, and determined, that Jindal Global Law School will uphold the values of this endowment and honour its objectives. We deeply appreciate the generous act of philanthropy of Dr Singhvi in establishing the Singhvi Endowment, which I am sure will inspire other leaders in the legal profession."

Dr Abhishek M Singhvi is an eminent jurist, politician, visible media personality, well-known columnist, author, thinker, and commentator. He is a Member of Parliament (third-term), and the youngest designated Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India (at age 34). He was the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India at the young age of 37. After obtaining his BA (Economics) degree from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Dr Singhvi went on to complete his M.A. and PhD from Trinity College, University of Cambridge, UK and PIL from Harvard University, USA. Dr Singhvi supports many charities with large and significant contributions, including a stand-alone Prayas centre for destitute children, the Singhvi Scholarship at Trinity College, University of Cambridge, oxygen express van and medical equipment for COVID and general medical assistance and large contributions to the Supreme Court Bar. This is apart from the sterling work done by him over 12 years in Rajasthan from his MPLAD funds, supporting 400 projects in the field of health and education.

