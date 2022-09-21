Mumbai, September 21: Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old woman working as house help for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 3.23 lakh from her employer’s house in Colaba, reported Indian Express. Reportedly, the woman committed the robbery because she wanted to have luxurious life with her long-time boyfriend after their marriage.

The accused woman has been identified as Sanjana Gotmukhale. Gotmukhale, who hails from Latur, confessed to stealing. As per the reports, Darayas Chhibbar (70) employed her as his wife is suffering from Parkinson’s disease and needed help with her day-to-day routine. Gotmukhale was employed as a domestic help six years ago by the family. Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Domestic Help's Minor Son.

The incident came to light when Chhibbar in June noticed that some cash was missing from his home. Chhibbar had brought some cash home to deposit in the bank. However, the next day, when he took out the cash from the locker, he noticed that some cash was missing. When he confronted both his helpers, they denied the allegations.

Later, Chhibbar, after a trip with family in August, noticed that more cash and valuables had gone missing. He then lodged a complaint with the Colaba police. Based on the complaint, a case of house break-in was registered. Following this, the police brought the two domestic help for questioning.

During the interrogation, Gotmukhale confessed to stealing from the house.

The police, during the probe, managed to recover more cash and valuables than Chhibbar had reported missing. However, police recovered valuables worth Rs 7.5 lakh. Cops are currently trying to ascertain whether the accused woman stole all of it from Chhibbar’s house or if she has committed a similar crime elsewhere as well.

