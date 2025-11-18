Dr B L Gaur's Two New Books on Construction Unveiled at SGT University in Presence of Gaurs Group CMD, Sh Manoj Gaur

Delhi NCR [India], November 18: SGT University hosted the unveiling of two significant books authored by the eminent and widely renowned author Dr. B.L. Gaur, "Kaise Bane Vishwakarma" and "High-Rise Building Construction". The Vice-Chancellor of SGT University formally released the books, with Gaurs Group CMD Manoj Gaur also present on the occasion.

The ceremony commenced with the arrival of distinguished guests, followed by a formal meet-and-greet session at the Vice-Chancellor's office. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Prof. (Dr.) Atul Nasa, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Prof. (Dr.) Balwinder Kumar, Former VC, SGT University & RERA Member (UP); Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group; Padma Bhushan Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chancellor, SGT University; senior university officials; and a large number of students.

After the unveiling, Dr. B.L. Gaur addressed the gathering and elaborated on the subjects, purpose, and social and technical significance of the books. He highlighted the relevance of the publications for the construction sector and the evolving technological requirements of the future.

He shared that "Kaise Bane Vishwakarma" has been written with the objective of offering practical knowledge to students and engineers associated with the construction field. "High-Rise Building Construction" provides detailed insights into the technologies, standards, and safety parameters essential for modern high-rise construction, he added.

Following the author's address, Manoj Gaur shared his remarks. He stated that his father's works not only offer direction to the construction industry but also reinforce the values of quality and innovation. He further noted that the books would serve as a valuable guide for young engineers and students, adding that maintaining a balance between technology and quality is key to future development.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation for the insights presented in the books and their potential to enrich construction-related learning. SGT University officials and industry representatives praised Dr. B.L. Gaur's contributions to the field and acknowledged the relevance of his work for future engineers, students, and professionals.

