Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, successfully hosted the Roots-VIII Conference, an eminent gathering dedicated to Aesthetic and Procedural Dermatology, LASERS and Trichology. The three-day event, convened distinguished dermatologists, researchers and practitioners from across India and abroad to share pioneering advances and clinical best practices.

The conference combined scientific lectures, interactive panels and live demonstrations, offering participants a holistic learning experience across contemporary dermatological techniques. From foundational insights into injectables and laser technologies to regenerative therapies and procedural trichology, Roots-VIII delivered a comprehensive academic platform for knowledge exchange and skill enhancement.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Dr. Bhagyashree P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, remarked, "At Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, we have consistently aspired to create environments where scientific inquiry thrives and professionals are inspired to redefine the possibilities of patient care. Roots-VIII is a reflection of our vision to champion academic excellence while cultivating a culture that values collaboration, innovation and lifelong learning. It is our privilege to host this convergence of thought leaders and dedicated clinicians."

Hon'ble Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, added, "This conference has demonstrated how rapidly advancing technologies and modern clinical techniques are shaping the future of dermatology. It was particularly encouraging to witness over 1200 delegates and more than 50 eminent faculty members come together with a shared commitment to continuous learning and the pursuit of the highest standards of patient care."

Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, said, "Roots-VIII has elevated the academic discourse in aesthetic and procedural dermatology while reinforcing the value of hands-on, evidence-based medical education. The diversity of topics and depth of clinical insights shared during this conference have empowered our students and faculty with knowledge that bridges theory and real-world application. It is events like these that define our institutional ethos - one that is rooted in academic excellence, clinical precision and continuous learning."

Dr. Aayush Gupta, Professor and Head of the Department of Dermatology at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre and Organising Chairperson of Roots-VIII, said, "Roots-VIII was meticulously designed to address the expanding scope of procedural dermatology. This year's sessions emphasized practical algorithms for laser-based pigment reduction, the integration of regenerative modalities in alopecia management and evidence-driven protocols for advanced injectable treatments. The live demonstrations provided clinicians with nuanced understanding of technique, safety considerations and patient selection criteria essential for achieving optimal therapeutic outcomes."

The organising committee for Roots-VIII comprised Dr. Lakshman Salve and Dr. Nachiket Palaskar (Organising Vice Chairpersons); Dr. Shashi Kumar B.M. and Dr. Nitin Jain (Organising Secretaries); Dr. Asharb Raman (Organising Co-Secretary); and Dr. Divya Asnani and Dr. Aneesh S. (Joint Organising Secretaries). 1,200 delegates, featuring more than 50 renowned faculty members who delivered lectures and conducted an extensive series of hands-on workshops and live demonstrations spread across three days. These sessions included advanced training in vitiligo surgery techniques, comprehensive modules on hair transplantation, toxin and filler administration for both basic and advanced indications, microblading procedures, thread lifts, procedural trichology interventions and the use of laser technologies for pigmentation, scars and vascular lesions. In addition to didactic presentations, participants observed live patient procedures in dedicated operation theatres, enabling them to gain a step-by-step understanding of technique, instrumentation and complication management. Each workshop was designed to bridge theoretical concepts with practical execution, offering clinicians the opportunity to engage with case-based discussions, anatomical demonstrations and real-time expert guidance.

The event concluded with a valedictory session that underscored the importance of continued research, patient-centric innovation and ethical practices in dermatology.

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Center, Pimpri, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 11th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015-certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

