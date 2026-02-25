NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Receiving a sudden windfall--be it a year-end bonus, family inheritance, or proceeds from selling an asset--may nudge an investor to review their financial strategy. By investing this surplus money, one can potentially enhance their corpus and earn higher potential returns. This article walks you through ways in which you may plan your investments after receiving a lumpsum and how a lumpsum calculator may aid this process.

Assess the surplus

Before diving into investments, pause to evaluate the funds at hand. Calculate your net amount after taxes and essentials: bonuses may attract TDS, inheritances may involve probate fees or estate duties, and asset sales may trigger capital gains tax. Investors may use part of the windfall to build an emergency fund covering 6-12 months' expenses through an overnight or liquid mutual fund to have convenient access to their money. They may also use some money to pay off high-interest debts such as credit cards. After this, the remaining sum could then be allocated strategically to align with their long-term financial objectives.

Lumpsum vs SIP: Core strategies

Deploying a windfall may demand choosing between lumpsum investing and SIP investment routes, each suiting different risk profiles and market views. A lumpsum calculator may be of help here--it simulates growth potential by inputting your bonus amount, expected rate of annual return, and time horizon of the investment. Investors may use free lumpsum calculators to assess various scenarios.

SIP investment, conversely, involves dividing the sum into monthly/quarterly instalments, mitigating timing risk via rupee-cost averaging. Investors could also adopt a hybrid approach by investing 50% of the surplus as lumpsum and the rest in an SIP.

Use a lumpsum calculator for precision

A lumpsum calculator helps demystify one-shot investing by projecting the potential projecting future using the compound interest formula:A = P X (1+r)^n

Where:

* A = Final value of investment* P = Initial investment amount (Principal)* r = Annualized rate of return (in decimal, e.g., 10% = 0.10)* n = Number of years

For example, if you invest Rs. 1,00,000 in a fund for five years and expected returns of 12% per annum.

A = 1,00,000 x (1+0.12)^5A = 1,00,000 X 1.76A = Rs. 1.76 lakh

Example for illustrative purposes only.

These figures are illustrative, not guaranteed, as markets fluctuate. However, the tool may help investors take data-driven and more informed decisions.

The calculator is an aid, not a prediction tool. It may provide only an indicative picture.

Practical steps

Here are steps you may follow when investing an extra inflow of money.

1. Define goals: Retirement? Children's education? You may list timelines and required corpus via goal-based calculators.2. Run simulations: You may use lumpsum and SIP calculators to review various scenarios.3. Invest: You may choose funds and an allocation strategy that aligns with your investment objectives and risk appetite.4. Review annually: It is advised to review and rebalance investments regularly to maintain a suitable asset mix.5. Seek advice: You may consult professional advisers for personalised plans and further guidance.

Conclusion

Receiving a windfall through a bonus, inheritance, or asset sale may mark a moment of investment reassessment in an investor's journey. Thoughtful deployment of these extra funds may help you enhance your potential corpus.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

