Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a vision to strengthen its presence in cancer care solutions in Karnataka region, Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman & Executive Director, Narayana Health and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson - Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited today inaugurated a new Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit at Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre, Narayana Health City. The event was also graced by Dr Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO, Narayana Health and Dr Sharat Damodar, Chairman - Oncology Services & Clinical Director - MSMC, Narayana Health. With the launch, BMT Unit has strengthened its capacity to 34 beds by adding 10 new beds. Furthermore, the inauguration was attended by 35 cancer survivors to raise awareness about cancer, importance of early detection and latest treatment modalities.

The new unit aims to offer patients from Bengaluru, Karnataka state and nearby areas an easy access to qualified international standards of cancer care for bone marrow transplant. The unit will boost of CAR-T Cell Therapy & Immunotherapy and has proficient medical staff including of haemato-oncologists, BMT physicians and nursing staff.

BMT is an effective treatment modality for cancerous conditions like acute and chronic Myeloid and Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Hodgkin's and Non-hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Primary Myelofibrosis and Multiple Myeloma. It is also a preferred form of treatment for blood disorders like Aplastic anaemia, Immunodeficiency disorders, Congenital storage disorders, Congenital errors of metabolism and Haemoglobinopathies such as Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia. Earlier, the leading healthcare chain had added another feather to it illustrious cap by successfully treating 2000 patients through Bone Marrow Transplant in October 2022, which gave them the distinction of being the first healthcare provider in the country to have performed 2000 Bone Marrow Transplants. Launch of this new unit is a testimony to the commitment of Narayana Health in its fight against cancer.

With all the super-speciality tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all. Founded by Dr Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second-largest healthcare provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in the year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 21 hospitals and 4 heart centres in India and single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with nearly 6145 operational beds across all its centres and the potential to reach a capacity of over 6,490 beds.

For details, please visit www.narayanahealth.org.

