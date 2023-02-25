Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Kanavugal Kaikettum Thooram Dhan, a new book written by Dr Florence Helen Nalini, was released on February 25, 2023, at the MEET hall in Royapettah. Dr Nalini, a psychologist, educationist, and public speaker, has added another feather to her cap by becoming an author with this book on self-belief.

The event was attended by many well-wishers who gave their congratulations to Dr Nalini. Her husband, Srinivasarao, released the book, which was received by her father Xavier, mother Jayarani, daughters Shreya and Sariha, and cine lyricist Arun Bharathi.

During the event, Dr Nalini's younger daughter spoke about her mother and expressed her happiness that Dr Nalini is her role model. ERP consultant Natarajan, Dr Nalini's friend, and her father Xavier spoke about the reasons behind her success. Cine lyricist Arun Bharathi spoke about a Zen story as a metaphor and wished the author as well, saying "when you hit a horse, it will run forward faster." Similarly, Dr Nalini has faced challenges in her life and achieved success.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Nalini spoke about her experiences in life and how the people she faced were all her teachers, from whom she learned valuable lessons that helped her grow big in life.

The welcome speech was delivered by Srinivasarao, and the function was hosted by senior journalist Daniel V Raja. A 144-page book filled with colorful pictures was published by Seithi Alai publications.

Kanavugal Kaikettum Thooram Dhan is a book that inspires readers to believe in themselves and their abilities. Dr Nalini's personal experiences and insights will resonate with readers who are looking for inspiration and guidance on their own journeys of self-discovery.

