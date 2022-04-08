Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pharma Leaders, Asia's most prestigious & much awaited annual healthcare summit will be hosting the high profile 15th Annual Pharma Leaders' Summit & Power Brand Awards 2022 (pharmaleaders2022.com) in July in the commercial city of Mumbai, India under the theme "Healthcare Agenda 2022 - Transforming & Rebuilding Healthcare in the Post-Pandemic World".

Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Managing Director of Hong Kong based Rupus Global Limited, a globally acclaimed research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical Company, which Contract manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms (FDFs), and provides contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) has given his consent to deliver the Keynote address on "Global Healthcare 2030 - Future Roadmap for global progress and sustainability" at the nation's most prestigious healthcare leadership brand, Pharma Leaders, the healthcare media brand of the broadcast media, Network 7 Media Group based out of India. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth will be taking his busy time out & fly down to India to address the strong audience comprising of industry leaders, healthcare experts, policy makers, bureaucrats, biotech leaders among others. The 15th Annual Pharma Leaders' Summit & Power Brand Awards 2022 will witness Who's & Who's of the healthcare industry.

Confirming the participation at the Pharma Leaders 2022 Annual Summit & Awards, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Managing Director of Rupus Global Limited said, "I am delighted to attend the Summit & address the august gatherings of my thoughts at the critical stage of the pharmaceutical industry which is slowly coming out of the deadly pandemic which has moderately hampered the growth momentum. The key focus going forward will be on increased thrust of technology, R&D & digital initiatives. Going forward, global pharma companies will undergo massive restructuring & reengineering business models. Indeed The pandemic has put a magnifying glass on how the shape of the industry will be in 2030. The global pharmaceuticals market size was USD 1,230.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,151.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0 per cent during the forecast period but much will depend on how we think differently."

Dr Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman & Editor-In-Chief of Pharma Leaders said, "The presence of Dr Kannan Vishwanatth at the Pharma Leaders' Summit in 2022 is great news to the delegates as we are delighted to welcome him in India as he will throw key drivers for growth in the international pharma market. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth has been an influential advocate for strong corporate governance in the business world. Through his interventions, Dr Kannan has led to the expansion of many companies to leave strong imprints & is hailed as the academic scholar with a difference internationally. The Pharmaceutical Industry is poised to see much collaboration, mergers & acquisitions in coming days & in this crucial time, only the companies with strong technology background will be in the reckoning as we enter into the crucial & exciting phase of innovations with unlimited opportunities to explore in the key areas that was not seen before."

The other notable speakers include Dilip Surana, CMD, Microlabs Limited, Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech Limited, Dr Ramakant Panda, Dr Shashank Joshi, and Dr Suresh Advani, Dr Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma among others. Pharma Leaders 2022 Summit will culminate with its iconic 15th Annual Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards where more than 30 healthcare leaders will be awarded through public voting. The event will be attended by top industry leaders, Doctors, professionals from diagnostic, medical devices, contract manufacturing, contract research, pharma research & healthcare leaders.

Armed with Chemical Engineering degree, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is currently the promoter Director of Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company Rupus Global Limited. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a global opinion maker of contemporary issues & a much sought after speaker in various international forums. Dr Kannan is credited with reputation for innovation, social connections, track record for value creation and investor expectations for value creation. As a Research Scholar, Dr Kannan has published many research papers & is associated with many top notch International Institutions as Editorial Reviewer. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities. Over the years, Dr Kannan has slowly transitioned away from Corporate World and into philanthropic & academic ventures. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, 45 years, is the Founder and Promoter & Managing Director of our Company. He holds a doctorate in Business Management (Ph.D.). He has an experience of 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry. As the Promoter & Managing Director, Dr Vishwanatth, has been the backbone of our Company's operations and is involved in formulating the Company's strategy. Under his guidance, our Company, ventured into new geographies with a wide product range in various therapeutic segments. His vision and value system have guided the organization towards profitable sustainability. Believing in delegation of responsibility, Dr Vishwanatth created a professional team and expects Rupus Global Limited to emerge as a global player across multiple therapeutic segments.

