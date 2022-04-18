New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/PNN): Grehlakshmi, India's leading Hindi women's magazine and the largest community of Housewives, recently organized the country's biggest beauty and lifestyle event - Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2022 powered by Reliance Jewels and in association with India Luxury Foundation at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, Delhi.

Grehlakshmi Mrs. India is rooted in its vision to empower homemakers and push them to break barriers to reach the heights of success. The astounding show saw married women participating from different walks of life and offered the best of fashion, glamour, talent and more.

The winners of Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2022 were crowned by none other than Shahnaz Hussain herself, the pioneer of the ayurvedic beauty world.

The contestants were provided with special training & grooming sessions by pageant groomers Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas along with a magnificent choreography by choreographer Pooja Singh.

Bollywood actress Kashmira Shah, Supermodel Sonalika Sahay, Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka, Dr. Bharti Taneja of Alps group, Mrs. Seema Raj - the commissioner of Income Tax, Mrs. Vandana Verma - the editor in chief of Grehlakshmi, Actress Aarushi Nishank, Health Guru Mickey Mehta, Dr. Palka Grover - the luxury president of India Luxury Foundation and Dr. Leena Gupta was part of the prestigious grand finale jury and took the responsibility of judging the contest beyond a doubt.

Out of all the beauties who made it to the final stage, Dr Puja Dewan was crowned as the Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2022 - Gold winner followed by Manisha Mehta as 1st Runner up and Rushmi Dake as 2nd Runner up. Mohini Priya was crowned as Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2022 - Silver winner followed by Garima Kavathekar and Dr Madhavi Ambhore as 1st and 2nd Runner ups respectively. All the contestants looked stunning as they flaunted the gorgeous ensembles by Mesh, Sanskriti and Colors by Meena Gupta.

"Grehlakshmi Mrs. India is not just any beauty pageant but recognition of personal journeys of growth and transformation for each contestant. Identifying the unseen potential of these Homemakers, we try to take out the best version of them. We are giving them the chance to work on their personality, to showcase their talent to the world and to their family that what they are worth of. With this base well established, these women are now able to go out into the world, prepared to handle any challenge with skills, confidence and grace. Grehlakshmi is celebrating, empowering and making their dreams come true through this mega platform." said Mrs. Vandana Verma, Editor in chief, Grehlakshmi Magazine.

"Happiness doesn't come from the External - it flows from what You do Inside. This is exactly what DIVA Pageants tried to imbibe in every finalist at Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2022. The fact that Winning at Life is infinitely more important than Winning the Crown. We were privileged to share our expertise with each contestant - inspiring them too to Dare, Dream, Dazzle" said Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, Founders and Directors, Diva Pageants, the official grooming partner for Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2022.

"India Luxury Foundation has always initiated women empowerment programs that nurture the inner strength, creativity and self-esteem of women from all walks of life. This collaboration with Grehlakshmi is indeed an apt one as we share the same motto of providing a platform for women in India to aspire, learn & redefine the role of women in our society. We are proud to be able to support the accomplishments of these women through our sustained partnership." said Dr. Gaurav Grover, Chairman, India Luxury Foundation.

The second season of Grehlakshmi Mrs. India is scheduled in the year 2023 to give a golden opportunity to deserving candidates and make their dreams come alive.

