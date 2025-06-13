Dr. Sangeetha, Group HR - Kirtilals, received the Strategic Woman Leader of the Year Award at Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 from Dr. Michael Conner, CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Dr. R. Sangeetha, Group Head - Human Resources at Kirtilals Group, was recognized with the prestigious Strategic Woman Leader of the Year award at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 - India Edition, held at JW Marriott, Mumbai Juhu.

With over 25 years of distinguished experience in Human Resource Management, Dr. Sangeetha leads the HR function at Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., overseeing operations across the group's retail, jewellery manufacturing, engineering, and other business verticals. She is responsible for managing a dynamic workforce of approximately 1,750 employees.

An accomplished academic, Dr. Sangeetha holds a Ph.D. in General Management and Organizational Behaviour, with her research focusing on "HR Challenges towards Professionalizing Family Business Management in the Apparel & Clothing Industries of Tamil Nadu." She also holds an M.Phil. and MBA in Human Resource Management.

Throughout her career, Dr. Sangeetha has demonstrated expertise in strategic HR planning, talent acquisition and development, organizational development, statutory compliance, learning and development, employee engagement, and business excellence. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving people-centric transformation and fostering a culture of resilience and innovation.

Her contributions have earned her multiple accolades, including the HR Excellence Award from the NHRD Coimbatore Chapter (2015), Long-Serving Employee Award from IIHR (2014), and Outstanding Achievement Awards from both the Kerala Community (2023) and Rathinam Group of Institutions (2024). As the current President of the NHRD Coimbatore Chapter, she recently led the chapter to win the NHRD Falcon Trailblazer Award 2024 (Southern Region) and the Special Recognition Award at the national level in the Emerging Chapter category in 2025.

Dr. Sangeetha remains deeply committed to aligning HR strategy with business objectives, championing DEI and sustainability, and promoting lifelong learning. She also maintains active academic engagements through curriculum development and student mentoring at BIT Coimbatore.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Sangeetha said, "I am truly humbled and honored to receive the Strategic Woman Leader of the Year award. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the incredible teams I've had the privilege to work with, and it inspires me to continue striving for excellence in the HR profession."

