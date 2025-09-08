VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: On the occasion of Teachers' Day (5th Sep. 2025), the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) Charitable Trust organized the prestigious Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards - 2025 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The ceremony honored distinguished teachers, educators, and changemakers from across the nation for their outstanding contributions to education, knowledge dissemination, and social upliftment.

Also Read | Shradh 2025 Dates in Hindi: Pitru Paksha 2025 Start and End Date, Pitru Paksha Shraddha Day-Wise Schedule for Hindus To Pay Homage to Their Pitrs.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries. The Hon'ble Chief Guest (Inaugural) was Shri Mohan Singh Bisht Ji, Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Delhi. The Hon'ble Chief Guest (Valedictory) was Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn Ji, Hon. Ex-Chairman, PSC, Railway Board of India.

The occasion was further adorned by our Guests of Honour:- Dr. Parvinder Singh, Ambassador, World Peace United Nations, sharing the message of peace and global harmony.- Shri Sudhir Gupta, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, New Delhi, encouraging noble causes.- Mrs. Shikha Joshi, Social Worker and Women Activist, for her inspiring presence. The program was organized under the leadership of Dr. Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and the dedicated efforts of Ms. Reshu Gupta, Organizing Secretary, ISRHE.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil Gives Quota Ultimatum to Maharashtra Government, Demands Kunbi Certificates by September 17.

The event proceedings were gracefully conducted by Ms. Gauri Sharma and Ms. Geet Sharma as Masters of Ceremony, ensuring the program's elegance and smooth flow. The press and communication responsibilities were coordinated by Om Sharma, Mr. Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr. Sumit, who collectively ensured effective outreach and coverage of the event.List of Awardees Honored

The following awardees were felicitated with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards - 2025:

1. Dr. Snehal Pushkar Abhyankar2. Dr. V. Radhika3. Dr. Mahendra Singh Chouhan4. Ms. Rajni Verma5. Ms. Zeba Khan6. Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Kumar Dubey7. Prof. Abdul Latif8. Prof. K. Mohanasundaram9. Prof. Harsh Purohit10. Ms. Vaishali M. Tembhare11. Prof. Dr. M. Devendra12. Prof. (Dr.) Niraj Kumar13. Dr. M. Vijaya Kanth14. Dr. Varadaraj Aravamudhan15. Dr. A. Gayathri16. Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar Naik17. Dr. N. Ashokkumar18. Mr. Virendra Kumar19. Mr. Rakesh Kumar20. Dr. Harpreet Kaur21. Dr. Mishu Tripathi22. Mr. Amit Biswas23. Dr. Harihara Krishnan R24. Prof. Sushmita Deb Chaudhury25. Mr. Sachchidanand Mandal26. Dr. Smriti Kiran Saimons27. Mr. Boya Naveen Kumar28. Dr. Renu Gupta29. Dr. Amrin Jalal Baig30. Ms. Rakhi Kapoor31. Mr. Madhusudan Das32. Mr. Satya Prakash Bhardwaj33. Dr. Syed Shabih Hassan34. Ms. Neeta Singh35. Dr. Ajit Kumar36. Dr. Dhevahi Elumalei37. Dr. Pabitra Ranjan Maiti38. Prof. Usha Batra39. Mr. Aneesh K. Vijayan40. Prof. Vijay Samuel G41. Dr. J. Sandhya42. Mr. Anoop K43. Mr. Rakesh Jagdishchandra Shah44. Dr. Govind Singh Koundal45. Dr. Madhulika Kumari46. Dr. S. C. Pandey47. Dr. Atul Kumar48. Dr. Banesab Babu Raje Shaikh49. Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni50. Mr. Sunil Maruti Bhoir51. Dr. Anjali Shokeen52. Dr. Tamal Pramanick53. Dr. A. Stanley Raj54. Dr. S. Cynthia55. Prof. (Dr.) A. Rajshekhar56. Mr. Karanpal Singh57. Dr. Bhanwar Lal58. Dr. Uzma Parveen Shaikh59. Dr. N. Ganesh60. Prof. Babasaheb Prabhakar Moralkar61. Prof. Ila Agarwal62. Prof. Akshay Vaishnaw63. Dr. Devendra Pal64. Dr. Rajan Chaurasia65. Dr. Jajbir Singh66. Mr. Neeraj Kumar67. Dr. Radhelal Uttaranchali68. Dr. Stella Chand69. Mr. Nishant Jaiswaal70. Dr. Jagdish Pandey71. Dr. Atmaram Vitthal Andhale72. Ms. Gagandeep Kaur73. Dr. Prerna Bhati74. Dr. Chandrashekhar S. Vaidya75. Dr. Amanpreet Kaur Kang76. Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Tewari77. Dr. Oshin Yadav78. Dr. Mrs. J Mano Ranjini Vishnu Priyan79. Dr. S. V. A. R. Sastry80. Dr. R. Shridhar81. Prof. (Dr.) Anil Mittra82. Dr. Mahipinder Kaur83. Mr. Sanjib Roy84. Dr. S. Vijaya85. Mr. Suresh Chand Yogi86. Ms. Akshika Trivedi87. Ms. Oorja Akshara88. Master Saadyaant Kaushal89. Ms. Ankita Singh90. Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj91. Ms. Shilpa Surya92. Dr. Ram Prasad Vimal93. Dr. Ashis Kumar Saha94. Prof. (Dr.) Sarika Angi Kapila95. Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir C Hindwan96. Mrs. Megha Malhotra97. Mr. Pushpendra Singh98. Dr. Viplove Verma99. Mr. Vikash Kumar Bhakat100. Ms. Anupam Sinha101. Prof. Hemant Ramakant Dongre102. Ms. Dyana I.103. Mr. Anitya Kumar Gupta104. Dr. Priti Waghela105. Dr. Nikita Kulkarni106. Ms. Jasvir Kaur107. Dr. Swati Anand108. Mr. Rakesh Chandola109. Vanitaben Ashokbhai Patel110. Dr. Arun Kumar111. Prof. (Dr.) Neeraj Verma112. Prof. Ramashankar Chourasia113. Prof. (Dr.) Neha Jain114. Ms. Preeti Gupta115. Dr. Serah Vinodini Vilvaraj116. Mr. Manoj Goyal117. Dr. Sumit Jain118. Mrs. Shilpa Tamrakar119. Dr. Suyash Kamal Soni120. Dr. Tripti Kumari121. Mrs. Savita Kumbhar122. Mrs. Pallavi Abhinandan Shrirambekar123. Dr. Ramesh Kumar S. Borkute124. Dr. Suhas Khot125. Dr. Dipak Ashok Zope126. Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil127. Dr. Sangram Keshari Mallik128. Mr. Akansh Garg129. Rajarshi Gurukul, Bhaktapur, Nepal130. Dr. A. Shaji George131. Dr. Anshu Rajpurohit132. Mr. Anil Jawa133. Mr. Deepak Sagar134. Mr. Arun Sharma135. Mr. Rohit Sisodiya136. Prof. Vijayalakshmi Kakulapati137. Dr. Dilip Sarah138. Shanki Khurana139. Dr. Koduri Sreelakshmi

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)