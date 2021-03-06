New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): Positivity in life comes from regulating the disturbances in the body's energies and energy fields which are addressed via interventions into those energies and energy fields.

Dr Taara Malhotra, a well-reckoned Psychic, Celebrity Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant, Astrologer, Energy Worker, and Spiritual-Karmic Healer invests her commitment as an Energy Therapist, Spiritualist, Clairvoyant, and Psychic Soul.

She is the light that shines for thousands of seekers who are walking the path of spiritual growth and self-empowerment to help, guide, and even train them in a way that overcomes the issues of health, wealth, and relationships.

Striving to help in balancing their energies, aura scanning and cleaning, Vastu correction, accessing past life records, name and signature correction, Dr. Malhotra provides healings and remedies free of cost to underprivileged people.

She is one of the most trusted names in divine energy today. Having said that, she has also contributed her hand in curing numerous cancer and paralysis patients using her expertise in alternative healing techniques.

Recently, Taara Malhotra got listed in "Forbes Magazine'' as one of the leading personalities in Spiritual Healing and Training. An eminent member of the Abhigyane Foundation affiliated with The United Nations (Department of Economic & Social Affairs), she works for the welfare of society. She also hosts workshops in a variety of colleges to talk and train about the importance of energy healing.

Her vibes have been a source of spiritual guidance to top Bollywood celebrities, industrialists, and many more eminent members of society. Taara is also a Certified Reiki GrandMaster, Akashic Records Teacher, Certified Tarot Card Reader, Astrologer, Lenormand Card Reader, Numerologist, Coffee Cup Reader, Karmic Healer, Lama Fera Master, Switchword Expert, Vastu Consultant, Crystal Healer, Spiritual Healer and has mastered various aspects of Aura reading and scanning. All this knowledge is brought to use to guide people and bring them in sync with their soul plan.

Being the Director of "Divine Energy Bliss'' and "Center for Occult and Spiritual Learning" (CFOSL), she coordinates the learning programs, courses, and training in all the above modalities. Having trained more than 6800 students across the globe, she has won more than 100 awards and accolades in the holistic sciences and spiritual healing field.

Taara Malhotra is associated with Navbharat Times (Times of India) and Amar Ujala for over two years in the field of Numerology and Tarot Card Reading. One can see her on Haryana News, Zee TV, Aaj Tak, and CNBC. Timesjobs.com- magazines and newspapers are an important part of her journey for three years.

Her passion has been duly acknowledged by the world as she is honored with top awards and accolades in Occult Sciences, Spiritual Heading, and other Healing Modalities. Some of the most important achievements of her life include the Women Achiever Award by Abhigyane Foundation (United Nations), The Kohinoor Award for Outstanding Work in Occult & Spiritual World Year, National Choice award as Best Holistic Healer & Tarot Card Reader Year, Humanity Excellence Award, Energy Empress in 2016, Nari Shakti Samaan as 51 Most Influential Women of India. Many more of such milestones have been adorned on her trophy wall.

One could in a blink of an eye say that Dr Taara Malhotra is one of the top and most talented spiritual healers and life coaches. The one call for all those who are looking for guidance to lead the path of positivity.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)