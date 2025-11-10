PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Redefining the Future of Cancer Care Through Science, Spirituality, and Integrative Healing

Also Read | Mumbai: Retired Army Man Sexually Assaults, Abuses Minor Girl in Chembur; Arrested After Victim Found 2 Months Pregnant.

Sudhanshu Pandey & Rohit Roy attended as special guests.

In a groundbreaking step that bridges advanced medical science with the timeless wisdom of holistic healing, Dr. Tarang Krishna has launched the Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Scores Hattrick as Barcelona Beat Celta Vigo 4-2 to Close Gap on Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26 Standings.

Envisioned as a sanctuary for true healing, the hospital brings together the best of modern oncology, personalized immunotherapy, precision diagnostics, Ayurveda, yoga, nutrition, mental wellness, spiritual therapy, and longevity science -- all under one roof.

This initiative marks not just an evolution in medicine but a soulful revolution in healthcare -- a place where cutting-edge cancer treatments harmoniously meet ancient Indian traditions. Here, patients are guided toward complete well-being -- not merely to be cured, but to be healed in body, mind, and spirit.

The newly launched facility also emphasizes preventive and regenerative health, offering specialized programs that address lifestyle disorders, post-treatment recovery, and immunity enhancement. By combining the precision of medical innovation with the nurturing touch of natural therapies, the center aims to empower individuals to take charge of their health journeys through awareness, compassion, and continuous care.

At its core, the Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital stands as a symbol of hope and transformation -- a movement that challenges conventional boundaries of healthcare. With its patient-first philosophy and integrative model, it envisions a world where cancer care is not defined by fear, but by faith, resilience, and the promise of holistic healing.

Dr. Tarang Krishna, MD (Cancer Healer Center), is globally recognized as a pioneering Cancer Healer, visionary thought leader, author, and humanitarian. For decades, he has been at the forefront of alternative and immunotherapy-based cancer care, driven by an unwavering commitment to bring hope to the hopeless and light to those navigating the darkest journeys of illness.

"Healing is not just about removing the disease; it's about restoring balance, peace, and purpose to life. At the Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital, we are creating a space where science meets soul, where every patient is seen, heard, and healed in their entirety,"-- Dr. Tarang Krishna, MD - Cancer Healer Center

Rohit Roy says:

"I really liked the idea behind Dr. Tarang's Cancer Healer Center -- not just in Thane but as a whole concept. It's not just about treating cancer but helping people heal completely, physically and mentally. That approach is rare and very needed in today's time. With the right care and the right mindset, things can get better. This center is trying to make sure that no one feels alone in that fight."

Sudhanshu Pandey says:

"I think it's a wonderful initiative by Dr. Tarang through Cancer Healer Center. It's time we looked at healthcare in a more complete way -- not just focusing on the illness but on the person as a whole. Healing the mind and body together is what true wellness is about. The idea that this hospital treats patients with empathy, nutrition, and therapy along with medical care is something I really admire."

With this launch, Dr. Krishna continues to redefine the narrative of healthcare, placing the individual -- not the illness -- at the heart of the healing journey.

Because the future of healing is here -- and it's whole, conscious, and limitless.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)