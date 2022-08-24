Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): India's largest airport service aggregator Dreamfolks Services' Rs 562 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Wednesday. The issue will close on August 26.

The price band has been set in the range of Rs 308 to 326 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each. The floor price is 154 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 163 times the face value of the equity shares.

Also Read | Apple Rolls Out iPadOS 16.1 Beta for Developers.

The public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17.24 million equity shares. So the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 equity shares thereafter.

Also Read | Ramchandra Rana, 31-Year-Old YouTuber in Odisha, Arrested for Keeping 6 Snakes and 4 Chameleons (See Pics).

Dreamfolks Services is touted as India's largest airport service aggregator platform. It has an early mover advantage in the airport services aggregator segment. It claims to control 95 per cent market share in the segment.

In the grey market, the unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, the company enjoyed 20 per cent premium as on Wednesday morning.

Out of the total shares offered for sale, 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB). The remaining 10 per cent is reserved for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)