Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/ATK): A real-estate e-magazine named, "Dreams per square feet" was launched on 8th June 2022 at the Residency Club, Pune.

The magazine is a collaboration between Dreamworks University, Bellezaa Consultants, PunekarNews.in and DataTech Labs in association with Credai Maharashtra, BNI East & North Region, LeadCon and Veriprop.

Also Read | Lucknow, UP | As Per the Latest Data a Total of 72, 509 Loudspeakers Were Removed. Over … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

Umesh Pawar, Editor, Dreams Per Square Feet magazine says, "Through this magazine, we are covering learning of turning points, knowledge sharing and a transformation journey of successful entrepreneurs or real estate heroes. We are doing this to educate the buyer and make their property buying decision easy. This magazine will also help people wanting to enter the field of real estate as a full-time career."

He added, "Dreams Per Square Feet is a collaboration of dreams, desire to achieve and the decision and determination of like-minded individuals to make this happen."

Also Read | Footballer Agogo Barry Murders Girlfriend, Arrested.

Satish Magar, Chairman, CREDAI National was invited as the guest of honour for the launch along with Shantilal Kataria, Vice Chairman, CREDAI National.

Mr Magar said, "COVID-19 has changed the dynamics in every sector. Earlier, someone in their 50s used to purchase flats. But now the situation has changed as youth are not buying flats for their retirement but to enjoy their lives."

He added further, "Dreams Per Square Feet is a good initiative. This magazine has covered all the pillars which are required to understand the situation of real estate. By going on a digital platform, the circulation will be more which will result in more people reading the magazine."

Kataria said, "Real estate has a wide scope, particularly in Pune. As we are progressing ahead, the need of the hour is knowledge of real estate. The magazine will provide all the information starting from the purchase to the possession."

"When someone purchases a flat they try to compare the different prices and this is the right platform which will answer all their questions like, 'Where to buy', 'How to buy', 'When to buy' etc. I am confident that the 'Dreams' magazine will fulfil all the expectations of readers," he added.

Talking about the collaboration in the magazine, Mubarak Ansari, Managing Editor of PunekarNews.in says, "Pune is now the biggest player in the market when it comes to real estate. Pune ranks first when it comes to the number of flats sold in a city. We have ventured into national and regional news portals. There is a huge readership for real estate matters and this magazine will try to answer them."

Considering the huge followers of the magazine's partners through which it will be promoted, the magazine has got a monthly reach of about 30 lakh people.

The motive of this magazine is to provide information regarding real estate, the latest trends, buying patterns etc. This magazine will not only help buyers choose what is the best for them but also will help people who are curious about the real estate market and want to make a future in it.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)