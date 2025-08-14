NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 14: Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL), a leading name in innovative and sustainable energy solutions, today announced the launch of its SolarLink Grid-Tie Inverter Series, marking a significant step in the company's mission to deliver high-performance, future-ready solar solutions.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: VI Net Loss Widens to INR 6,608 Crore, ARPU Increases to INR 177.

The SolarLink series is designed for both residential and commercial applications, with capacities ranging from 3 kW to 110 kW. Whether for a small household or a large commercial site, SolarLink delivers intelligent energy conversion backed by Eastman's legacy of trust, durability, and technical excellence.

One of SolarLink's standout advantages is its low start-up voltage, enabling earlier energy generation even under low sunlight conditions. The inverters support high DC input voltages and peak AC outputs, making them ideal for larger PV arrays and higher energy throughput. With a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to +60°C, SolarLink is engineered to perform reliably across diverse climatic conditions.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Age Difference: How Old Are Star Portuguese Footballer and His Supermodel Fiancee? Know Their Dates of Birth and Ages.

Housed in a rugged IP65-rated enclosure, the series offers superior protection against dust, water, and harsh environmental exposure, while built-in safety features--such as DC reverse polarity protection, short circuit and thermal safeguards, and Type II surge protection on both AC and DC sides--ensure long-term operational security. Optional string-level monitoring provides real-time insights into system performance, while zero export functionality and Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG) mode ensure compliance with modern grid requirements. Additionally, multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, GPRS, 4G, LAN, and Bluetooth, enable seamless remote monitoring. Reinforcing Eastman's confidence in the product's longevity and reliability, the SolarLink series comes with a 10-year warranty.

By combining robust engineering with intelligent design, SolarLink addresses key challenges faced in India's rapidly expanding solar market, ensuring optimal performance, grid stability, and ease of integration.

Mr. Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto & Power Limited, said, "With SolarLink, we are introducing a new benchmark in inverter technology--combining efficiency, reliability, and smart connectivity in one powerful solution. This launch reflects our commitment to designing and manufacturing advanced Power Electronic products in India, while supporting the nation's transition towards clean, self-reliant energy."

SolarLink is proudly manufactured at Eastman's advanced Power Electronics facilities, leveraging backward integration for the majority of critical components. Paired with the indigenously developed Eastman One App for Grid Tie Inverter monitoring, it empowers customers with complete control over tracking and optimizing their solar system's performance.

By blending advanced engineering with local manufacturing expertise, SolarLink is one of the finest Grid Tie Inverters for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Segment.

Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL) is a leading player in the energy transition space, offering innovative solutions across energy generation, storage, and utilization. The company operates in three key verticals: LastMile E-Mobility, Solar Solutions, and Continued Energy Solutions. Eastman delivers a wide range of technology-driven products, including energy storage systems and power conversion solutions designed for solar and backup applications. With a strong manufacturing base and an expanding global footprint, the company is committed to driving clean, accessible, and reliable energy solutions. Backed by a deep-rooted distribution and service network, Eastman partners with OEMs and end users to deliver seamless energy experiences. Through continuous innovation and customer-centricity, the company is helping accelerate the shift toward sustainable and self-reliant energy ecosystems -- both in India and internationally.

For more details please visit: eaplworld.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)