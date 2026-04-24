NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 24: DSS Imagetech, a market leader in Molecular Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology is hosting a series of expert-led webinars commemorating World Microscopy Day starting April 13 - World Microscopy Day. As part of its commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and fostering innovation, DSS Imagetech is celebrating 'Microscopy Month' bringing together researchers, scientists, and students to engage with cutting-edge developments in imaging and microscopy technologies through webinars and competitions. Early this month, DSS hosted a webinar introducing SLICE, the new standard for accessible light sheet imaging, to the Indian scientific community where experts like Peter Lang, Head of Sales, MBF Bioscience and Matty Fay, Product Manager- Slice, MBF Bioscience discussed an introduction to SLICE, a live demo, system operation insights and live Q&A session. On May 7, DSS will organise a webinar discussing the groundbreaking innovations made in nanoscale imaging, including the applications of the Abberior Super Resolution Nanoscopy. This webinar will be conducted in two parts--Part I: MIRAVA Polyscope on May 5, 2026, at 1:00 PM onwards (lnkd.in/gq5ByCzZ), followed by Part II: MINFLUX on May 7, 2026, at 1:00 PM (lnkd.in/gA8xgm8Y) onwards.

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On May 12, DSS will organise another webinar on high-speed multimodal confocal and super-resolution microscopy, highlighting advanced imaging technologies by Evident Microscopy, including spinning confocal technology, optical reassignment (SoRa), and live cell super-resolution imaging, that are transforming research and diagnostics. The session is scheduled for 4:00 PM onwards (lnkd.in/g9U2vjCW) and will be delivered by Dr. Ganesh Kadasoor, National Manager, Application Support at Olympus Medical Systems India Ltd, with over 15 years of experience in advanced imaging. "Microscopy lies at the heart of scientific discovery, enabling breakthroughs across healthcare, life sciences, and research. DSS Imagetech has pioneered microscopy technology in India, bringing the latest, most advanced solutions to India through our global partnerships while building a strong local ecosystem with our partners here. Through 'Microscopy Month', we continue to carry forward our legacy and advance India's scientific ecosystem by creating platforms for learning, exchange and innovation and empowering researchers and institutions with the knowledge and technologies needed to drive the next wave of discoveries," says Mr. Ajay Kandhari, Managing Director, DSS Imagetech Pvt. Ltd. To make the occasion more fun and interactive and draw in lab research students and even micro-photography enthusiasts to the fascinating world of microscopy, DSS Imagetech has unveiled the second edition of MICRO-IMAGES 2026. Participants are invited to submit their most creative, mind-blowing and fun perspectives on the micro world by May 31 on https://lnkd.in/gwA4GW6M. Winners will receive grand prizes including XX. About DSS Imagetech Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1998, DSS Imagetech Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Indian provider of advanced medical and research imaging solutions, headquartered in New Delhi with a strong nationwide presence. As an authorized partner of global brands such as Evident (formerly Olympus Scientific Solutions), Abbott, ADSTEC Corporation, Agilent Technologies (Dako), and through strategic collaborations including the DSS-Takara Bio Joint Venture with Takara Bio, Japan, DSS delivers high-performance microscopy, digital pathology, molecular diagnostics, AI-based solutions, and laboratory automation services to hospitals, research institutes, IVF centers, and pharmaceutical organizations across India. With over 25 years of expertise, DSS combines world-class technology with strong technical support and customer-focused service.

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