New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dubverse.ai, an AI-powered SaaS video content dubbing and creation platform has raised USD 800K in seed funding led by global funds including Kalaari Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Varshul CW and Anuja Dhawan, Dubverse is the first-ever platform which supports end-to-end dubbing and produces ready-to-publish videos in real-time. The self-service platform allows full control to the users to create, review and share the dubbed files. The company aims to break the language barrier by broadcasting speeches from the global leaders at the United Nations or "Mann Ki Baat" from India's PM Modi in real-time in all languages and dialects of India and the World. With its first-of-its-kind product, Dubverse is committed to make the internet a more inclusive place by simplifying technology that is accessible to all and enabling each and every creator to experience the power of AI.

Commenting on the investment, Vamshi Reddy, Partner, Kalaari Capital said, "With over 100 million creators in India and 350 million+ consumers watching content, there is a strong need for content to be multilingual. Dubverse is building a technology platform that enables content to be created once and dubbed into different languages in a fast, easy and cost efficient way. We are highly excited to partner with Varshul and Anuja on their journey of solving this problem."

Dubverse plans to use the funds to construct a creative tool and has thus chosen creator angels (Supriya Paul of Josh Talks, Jasminder Singh Gulati Ex-Founder of Now Floats and Sairee Chahal, Founder of Sheroes and others) who produce a lot of material, in India's vernacular market as well as internationally. In April, Dubverse.ai launched this self-service product and onboarded 200+ users who produced 2000+ videos in 30+ languages. With over 10 million words in their database, AI models are programmed to provide more contextual dubbing output. Each of them brings a distinct element of content creation to the platform, allowing India to grow sustainably.

Commenting on the fundraising, Varshul, Co-Founder, Dubverse said, "While the global digital adoption is at its peak, there is still a huge barrier in consuming the internet for non-English users. We at Dubverse believe generative AI can help bridge this gap. Dubverse re-creates videos using our exclusive AI with human in the loop system to deliver highest quality video." Commenting on the fundraising, Anuja Dhawan, Co-Founder, Dubverse said, "In a world connected by Globalization and divided by Languages, we at Dubverse have set out on a mission to make every video multi-lingual. We want to deliver the power of AI to each and every creator, allowing them to reach more people with the same content, today businesses are not restricted by borders but only by languages." In India, short-form content monthly active users have increased 1.37 times and daily active users have increased 1.1 times since June 2020, making it one of the fastest-growing marketplaces. Dubverse features a diverse range of users, including marketers, agencies, media firms, and course producers. All of these user groups have different needs, such as expanding their reach by entering new countries or improving product adoption by presenting information in native languages. HP, Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, Vyapar, and Lead School are a few examples of brands that have been leveraging the platform to create multilingual content across use cases such as educational content, product explainers, training, and up-skilling courses amongst others.

Video production is difficult and inefficient, and AI should be used to democratise it. Dubverse is developing the engine for Synthetic Media, in which AI augments human creativity. They have started with the specific use case of removing language barriers from video material, but the possibilities are limitless.

