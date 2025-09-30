PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 30: For the people of Bengal, Durga Puja is more than a festival. It's an emotion filled with togetherness, culture, colours, and new beginnings. And what better time than now to upgrade your lifestyle with a stylish new smartwatch? Whether you're pandal hopping, managing hectic festive schedules, or keeping track of your health during the celebrations, a smartwatch can be your perfect companion. This year, Bajaj Finserv brings you unbeatable Durga Puja offers on smartwatches with flexible EMI plans, zero down payment options, and festive discounts on the top brands in India.

Smart reasons to buy a smartwatch this Durga Puja

The Puja season is full of excitement, but it's also packed with movement, activity, and planning. A smartwatch can help you track your steps while hopping between pandals, monitor your heart rate, sleep, and stress levels, stay on top of calls, texts, and notifications without pulling out your phone, and pair with your smartphone to manage music, alarms, and reminders on the go. And the best part is, with Durga Puja smartwatch deals on EMI, you can take one home without spending big upfront.

Smartwatch offers during Blockbuster EMI Days

From 15th September to 31st October 2025, enjoy Blockbuster EMI Days (BEED) by Bajaj Finserv, the best time to buy smartwatches at festive prices. During this limited period, you can enjoy zero down payment on select smartwatch models, choose from 50+ EMI options starting from low monthly payments, and shop across 1.5 lakh plus partner stores or online in more than 4,000 cities across India.

Top smartwatches you can buy this Durga Puja

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 4Price: Rs. 13,999EMI: Approx. Rs. 1,167/monthA feature-rich wearable from an Indian brand, offering value for money.

2. Amazfit GTS 4Price: Rs. 17,999EMI: Approx. Rs. 1,499/monthA lightweight and elegant smartwatch with solid performance.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8Price: Rs. 30,999EMI: Approx. Rs. 2,583/monthThe newest launch with enhanced performance and new sensors.

4. Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPSPrice: Rs. 33,490EMI: Approx. Rs. 2,790/monthAffordable yet powerful smartwatch for everyday tracking.

5. Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular)Price: Rs. 83,990EMI: Approx. Rs. 6,999/monthTop-of-the-line Apple smartwatch for advanced users and iPhone lovers.

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit your nearest partner store.

How to avail Durga Puja smartwatch deals on EMI

Getting your dream smartwatch is easy with Bajaj Finserv. Just follow these simple steps.

1. Visit the festive offers page on Bajaj Finserv

2. Browse smartwatch deals from top brands

3. Compare features and prices

4. Check your EMI loan eligibility using your mobile number

5. Shop online or at a partner store near you

6. Choose your EMI plan for up to 18 months

7. Submit basic documents and complete your purchase

Celebrate Durga Puja 2025 with tech, style, and savings

This Puja, treat yourself or your loved ones to a smartwatch that adds value, health benefits, and convenience to your lifestyle. With exclusive Durga Puja offers and smartwatch deals on EMI, upgrading has never been easier. Shop smart, pay smart, and enjoy a festive season that's full of joy, togetherness, and cutting-edge tech.

Thanks to Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you don't need to worry about paying the full amount at once. Whether you want a smartwatch for fitness, style, or productivity, it's now easier to own one. You can get a loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, split the cost into manageable EMIs for up to 18 months, check eligibility online in minutes, and shop online or at your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

