Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 3: Dzire Elevator, a Jaipur-based elevator manufacturing, installation, and maintenance company, has emerged as the leading elevator manufacturer in Rajasthan and is also recognised as a best elevator company in Jaipur according to a recent industry survey and market analysis. The company, which offers a wide range of lift solutions for residential and commercial buildings, has outpaced competitors in both market share and customer satisfaction, solidifying its position as the top elevator provider in the region. This recognition is attributed to Dzire Elevator's rapid growth, strong client base, and unwavering focus on quality and service excellence.

For nearly a decade since its founding in 2016, Dzire Elevator has steadily expanded its footprint across the state. The company has now delivered over 950 elevator installations across Rajasthan, serving more than 800 clients to date. Impressively, about 90% of new projects come from referrals by satisfied customers - a testament to the firm's reputation and the trust it has built among its clientele. "Achieving this milestone is a proud moment for us. It reflects the confidence our customers have in our work and our team's dedication over the years," said a spokesperson for Dzire Elevator. The company's growth trajectory and high referral rate underscore its commitment to delivering reliable solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations.

The company's strength lies in its ability to provide complete solutions for vertical mobility. Its product portfolio includes residential passenger elevators, commercial lifts, hospital lifts, kitchen dumbwaiters, and heavy-duty goods lifts, all manufactured with precision and reliability. Beyond installation, Dzire Elevator is equally recognised for its full-service approach, offering annual maintenance contracts (AMCs), modernisation of outdated systems, breakdown repairs, and 24/7 emergency support. This includes Lift AMC Jaipur services designed to keep elevators running safely and efficiently. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring every unit meets international safety and quality standards.

Dzire Elevator's portfolio showcases its versatility and commitment to excellence. Among its notable projects are installations for Kalyan Jewellers, Pratap Sons and other premium retail outlets, hotels, large commercial office buildings, prominent hospitals, modern apartment complexes, and revered temples across Rajasthan. From high-traffic shopping centres to heritage religious sites, Dzire has demonstrated its ability to adapt elevator solutions to diverse environments without compromising on safety or efficiency.

Reflecting on this milestone, Managing Director Kamal Aggarwal added, "Safety and quality have been our guiding principles from day one. We have invested in sourcing the best materials and implementing rigorous safety checks so that every elevator we install is reliable and built to last. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and delivering elevators that combine modern technology with the service our clients deserve. We are grateful to our customers, who have made us the preferred choice in Rajasthan."

Managing Director Ajay Nagpal also remarked, "This recognition is a proud moment for our entire team. We started with a simple mission - to provide elevators that people can depend on every day. An elevator is more than machinery; it is a service that connects lives, businesses, and communities. Our growth has always been built on customer trust, and we see this recognition as proof that our approach is working."

This leading position in Rajasthan's elevator market marks a significant milestone for Dzire Elevator, and the company views it as a stepping stone toward further growth. With urban development on the rise, the demand for elevators is increasing rapidly, and industry reports project India's elevator market will more than double from roughly $3.5 billion in 2023 to $7.2 billion by 2032. Dzire Elevator plans to capitalize on this growth by continuing to expand its reach into new cities in Rajasthan, while introducing innovations in elevator design and energy-efficient technology. By staying true to its core values of safety, reliability, and customer-centric service, Dzire Elevator aims to remain at the forefront of the industry and "elevate" the standard of vertical mobility in India for years to come.

About Dzire Elevator: Dzire Elevator is a leading elevator company in Rajasthan, headquartered in Jaipur. Co-founded by Ajay Nagpal and Kamal Aggarwal, the company specializes in custom-designed elevators for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Its offerings include passenger lifts, freight lifts, hospital elevators, and dumbwaiters, complemented by comprehensive services such as installation, modernization, maintenance, and emergency repairs. Backed by over 950 installations and an ISO-certified commitment to safety and quality, Dzire Elevator is dedicated to providing "safe, smooth, and reliable vertical mobility - built on trust, backed by service" to clients across India. The company proudly serves major cities across Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Ajmer, Pushkar, Hanumangarh, and Sikar.

