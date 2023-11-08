PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8: E-Factor Experiences Limited, a leading name in the event management and experiential industry, held its inaugural board meeting post-listing at the National Stock Exchange on 6th November 2023. The meeting, attended Jai Thakur, Chairman & Whole Time Director, and Samit Garg, Managing Director, witnessed active participation from all board members, including Aruna Garg, Roshan Abbas, Omung Kumar, Akhilesh Gupta, Mukesh Agarwal (CFO), and Anushka Chauhan (Company Secretary) and by Vice President Operations Sonali Thakur & Manika Garg (Special Invitee).

During the meeting, the board unanimously approved the unaudited financial results for the period from April 2023 to September 2023. E-Factor Experiences showcased a remarkable 10% improvement in its top-line revenue, with a significant surge in the bottom line, marking an impressive performance for the first half of the fiscal year. This noteworthy achievement is a testament to the company's strategic planning and operational excellence.

Samit Garg, Managing Director, highlighted the seasonal nature of the event and experiences business, emphasizing that a substantial portion of the company's business, is concentrated between October and March, constituting the peak celebratory and event season. Historically, the period from April to September experiences subdued activity due to extreme weather conditions and a lull in celebratory events.

Despite these challenges, E-Factor Experiences revealed a robust order book of more than Rs. 70 Crores as on today for the upcoming six months. Moreover, the company expressed a positive outlook regarding obtaining additional projects, aiming to increase the company's turnover and promote growth as compared to last year.

Jai Thakore, commented on the company's future outlook, stating, "We are delighted with the strong performance showcased in the first half of this fiscal year. Our dedicated team and strategic initiatives have positioned us for further growth. The promising order book and potential assignments reaffirm our confidence in achieving our projected milestones."

The board's discussion also revolved around the company's strategic plans, emphasizing its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable business practices along with possibilities of future expansion in allied verticals of content creation.

E-Factor Experiences Limited looks forward to a promising future, building on its successful track record and dedication to creating unparalleled event experiences.

E-Factor Experiences Limited is a pioneering name in the event management and experiential industry. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a leader in curating memorable events and experiences. With a strong commitment to excellence, E-Factor Experiences continues to redefine the standards of event management in the industry.

