Sydney, November 8: In a lucky escape, a farmer in Australia freed himself from the jaws of a huge crocodile by biting the animal in the eye. The incident occurred when a 3.2m (10feet) saltwater crocodile attacked Colin Deveraux in Australia’s Northern Territory. Colin fought back by biting the crocodile on the eyelid and managed to escape with his life. He told ABC News that he was lucky to survive the crocodile attack.

As per the reports, Deveraux was building fences near the Finniss River in October. He stopped by a lake and saw some fish in the water. Suddenly, a saltwater crocodile grabbed his right foot and dragged him into the lake. The crocodile shook him violently like a “rag doll”, he told ABC News. The crocodile bit Colin Deveraux’s right foot and pulled him into the lake. He tried to kick the crocodile’s ribs with his other foot, but it did not work. Crocodile Attack in Australia: Teenager Fights Off Monster Reptile in Northern Territory.

“I was in such an awkward position… but my teeth accidentally caught his eyelid. It was pretty thick, like holding onto leather, but I jerked back on his eyelid and he let go,” Colin was quoted as saying by ABC News. “I leapt away and took off with great steps up to where my car was. He chased me for a bit, maybe four metres, but then stopped,” he told the media outlet. Crocodile Attack in Australia: Female Zookeeper Mauled by Monster Reptile at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin.

“If the crocodile had bitten me somewhere else it would have been different,” Colin said. He also said that the incident has been an eye-opener. “I’ve got to change what I do. I’ve been walking around that swamp country too long fixing fences and living life, but it’s opened my eyes,” he added. He used a towel and a rope to stop the bleeding in his leg. His brother drove him to the Royal Darwin Hospital, about 130kms away. Colin said he was lucky to survive the crocodile attack.

