New Delhi [India], May 29: Edgetech Air Systems Pvt. Ltd., a renowned provider of advanced air handling systems used in central air conditioning, is thrilled to announce its pivotal role in the Central Vista Project, a transformative endeavor aimed at revitalizing one of Delhi's most iconic locations in India. This ambitious project, known as Central Vistas, encompasses esteemed landmarks such as Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, India Gate, National Archives, and other historically significant buildings that have stood tall since the capital's inauguration in 1931.

The Parliament Building, a centerpiece of the Central Vistas project, was recently inaugurated, marking a significant milestone in architectural rejuvenation and modernization. Edgetech's cutting-edge air handling systems used for central air conditioning, have been seamlessly integrated into this monumental venture, contributing to improved indoor air quality, enhanced comfort, and sustainable practices.

Edgetech's air handling units play a vital role in supplying the central air conditioning of the Parliament Building. These units, known as the Smart Air Handling Units, incorporate the latest advancements in technology and sustainability. Designed with a focus on energy efficiency, these AHRI certified units save an impressive 20-25% in energy and maintenance costs, making them not only environmentally responsible but also economically advantageous.

The Smart Air Handling Units from Edgetech ensure the highest air quality standards and create a comfortable indoor environment for the occupants of the Parliament Building. Equipped with advanced monitoring and analytics systems, these units provide real-time operational intelligence for unprecedented asset performance management. By meticulously monitoring and controlling parameters such as temperature, humidity, air purification and other crucial parameters, these units optimize energy consumption while reducing operational and maintenance costs.

Edgetech's commitment to sustainability is exemplified by their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a platinum-rated IGBC certified green factory building. This facility showcases Edgetech's dedication to environmental responsibility, reflecting their holistic approach to creating advanced air handling solutions that minimize carbon emissions and promote a greener future.

"We are honored to have been entrusted with such a prestigious project," said Mr. Amit Goel, Managing Director at Edgetech. "Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver state-of-the-art air handling solutions that not only preserve the architectural heritage but also meet the demands of modern comfort and sustainability. We are proud to have contributed to the revitalization of Central Vista, enhancing the well-being of all who inhabit and visit these historically significant landmarks."

Edgetech's expertise in air handling technology, coupled with its unwavering commitment to innovation, made the company the natural choice for this landmark project. The company's dedication to quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility perfectly aligns with the vision of the Central Vistas project in creating a sustainable and thriving urban environment. With the Parliament Building now inaugurated, Edgetech takes immense pride in its contribution to this momentous undertaking. By ensuring superior air quality and comfort within these iconic structures, Edgetech has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to enhancing lives through advanced air handling solutions.

An Indian-origin company, headquartered in New Delhi, Edgetech is a leading provider of advanced air handling solutions, specializing in cutting-edge technology that improves indoor air quality, comfort, and sustainability. With a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, Edgetech has established itself as a trusted partner in major architectural projects around the nation.

