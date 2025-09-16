VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: In the vibrant halls of Edify School (Kanakapura Main Road), Managed by VVN Trust, a remarkable group of young achievers are poised to make history. Each student, showcasing unique talents, determination, and focus, aims to etch their names into global records. Celebrating 14 years of academic excellence, the school is hosting the "Edify World Records Festival 2025" from September 26-28, featuring 3 Team and 28 Individual World Record attempts.

Certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records, this achievement makes Edify the first school in Karnataka to accomplish 31 records. T. Srinivas, President, B.S. Arun Kumar, Secretary General; P.V. Dwarakanath, Treasurer; Dr. Manandi Suresh, Chairman; and Dr. CA I.S. Prasad, Vice President VVN Trust along with A.K. Agarwal, MDN Edify, and Principal Ms. Shashikala Bai addressed the Press Conference in Bangalore on September 15, 2025 sharing insights on the festival and celebrating students' remarkable dedication and creativity as featured now:

Grade VII student Shlok Mathur created a magnificent 27 sq. m (4.5m x 6m) origami houses mosaic, a heartfelt tribute to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India.

Sai Sannidhi S, Grade IV, has authored over 100 fiction stories, reflecting boundless imagination and creativity. She aspires to achieve a record as the "Youngest to Publish a Fiction Book with Most Short Stories."

Showcasing flexibility and stamina, Shivam Mathur, Grade IV, will perform 120 yogasanas on a chair, attempting the record for "Most Yogasanas Performed on a Chair in 20 Minutes."

With precision and patience, Aarabhi R. Bharadwaj, Grade IX, will undertake a 14-hour Mandala Art Marathon, blending creativity and endurance in her attempt at the "Longest Mandala Art Marathon."

At just nine years old, Advik Yambalada, Grade IV, will inspire with a 14-hour Public Speaking Marathon, aiming to set the record for the "Longest Public Speaking Marathon."

Expressing her passion for music, Niyathi Sarpangala, Grade V, will perform a 14-hour Keyboard Concert Marathon, striving for the "Longest Keyboard Concert Marathon."

Harnessing innovation and skill, Habib Aahil, Grade VI, will assemble 45 semi-functional robotic models for the record "Most Basic Semi-Functional Robotic Models Assembled in 6 Hours."

With power and focus, Jashwanth Anand, Grade VI, will execute 180 consecutive high roundhouse kicks in 3 minutes, while Gaurav Sanath Gowda, Grade VI, will attempt 500 shotput throws (2 kg) in 30 minutes -- both aiming for martial and athletic world records.

Tenith D P, Grade II, will display remarkable creativity and focus by completing 150 dot-to-dot drawings, aspiring to set a world record for "Most Dot-to-Dot Drawings Completed in 2 Hours." His dedication and precision promise an extraordinary demonstration of artistic skill.

Samara Yumn Basha, Grade V, will combine her literary passion and analytical ability to review 100 books, aiming for a world record in "Most Books Reviewed in 4 Hours." Her insight, speed, and love for literature set the stage for an inspiring intellectual feat.

Sharabh Shahi, Grade II, will showcase quick thinking and technical proficiency by assembling 25 basic semi-functional robotic models, aiming for the record of "Most Basic Semi-Functional Robotic Models Assembled in 3 Hours." His innovative mindset and focus make this a remarkable attempt.

Rashmika Vinay K Gowda, Grade III, will exhibit patience and artistic skill by completing 50 pencil shades, striving for a world record in "Most Pencil Shades Completed in 2 Hours." Her meticulous approach highlights her dedication to perfection and creativity.

Saurav Sanath Gowda, Grade VI, will demonstrate speed, strategy, and focus by solving 300 Pyraminx puzzles, aiming for the record of "Most Times Pyraminx Solved in 3 Hours." His precision and problem-solving skills underscore a phenomenal mental agility.

Purvish Sai C H, Grade XII, will showcase exceptional knowledge and recall by demonstrating 500 science concepts, definitions, and formulae in 30 Minutes, aiming to achieve a world record in this intellectually challenging category.

Hemanth R, Grade VI, will channel creativity and problem-solving by conceptualizing and presenting 75 space-based STEM projects, striving for a record in "Most Space-Based STEM Projects Conceptualized and Presented in 4 Hours."

Shriyan Karthik, Grade VIII, will exhibit technical expertise and determination by assembling 60 basic semi-functional robotic models, aiming for a world record in "Most Basic Semi-Functional Robotic Models Assembled in 8 Hours."

Aarnavi Gowda K S, Pre-Mont II, will demonstrate creativity and focus by completing 75 dot-to-dot drawings, aiming for the record of "Most Dot-to-Dot Drawings Completed in 1 Hour."

Devaiah Munjandira Ganapathy, Pre-Mont I, will showcase extraordinary memory and concentration by recalling and reciting 500 early learning facts, aiming for the record of "Most Early Learning Facts Recalled and Recited upon Prompt by a Preschooler."

Sakshi Shetty, Grade VI, will display academic excellence and clarity by demonstrating 500 mathematical concepts, definitions, and formulae, aspiring for a world record in "Most Mathematical Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae Demonstrated in 30 Minutes."

Aadhya S, Grade III, will showcase speed and accuracy by solving 200 three-digit mental arithmetic addition problems, aiming for a record in "Most Three-Digit Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems (Two Rows) Solved in 30 Minutes."

Brinda Kornipalli S, Grade VII, will display devotion and memory by reciting 150 shlokas in 20 minutes, striving for the record in "Most Shlokas Recited in 20 Minutes."

Dhruva TejoRam Pallekonda, Grade III, will tackle 200 single-digit mental arithmetic addition problems in 30 minutes, while Shikhar Chandra P, Grade III, will solve 250 two-digit addition and subtraction problems, both aiming for speed and precision records.

Kushagra Parial, Grade II, will spell 500 words in 30 minutes, and Tejansh G, Mont II, will identify 220 digital images of fruits and vegetables in just 4 minutes.

Rakkshithaa Vijay, Grade III, will demonstrate abacus mastery with 200 single-digit addition problems in 20 minutes. Rithwik Agrawal, Grade VIII, will push endurance limits with a 14-hour guitar concert, inspiring all with passion and dedication.

These young aspirants embody creativity, intellect, focus, and perseverance, showcasing the school's holistic approach through experiential learning, each inspiring peers while striving for world records in their unique fields, reflecting exceptional talent, dedication, and interdisciplinary growth.

