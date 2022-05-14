Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI/PNN): The seminar was conducted by Sanwariya Educational Consultants in Hyderabad at Hotel 'The Park'. From OIEG Andy Caldwell (Global sales director) and Imran Huda (Head of agency relationship and recruitment) were present as chief guests for the seminar.

Oxford International Education Group

Founded in 1991, Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) is an accredited, private education provider that operates independent boarding schools, international colleges, and online courses through the OI Digital Institute and English language centres across the UK and North America to create life-enhancing experiences for students worldwide.

Their courses help over 50,000 UK and international students achieve academic success every year. They have built strong relationships with education consultants around the world and pride themselves on delivering the best programme for their students.

Oxford International has helped students from all over the globe; transcend their limits with life-changing educational experiences. It takes passion, integrity and care to deliver a programme that can change a student's life.

So, in a world where young people are faced with increasing challenges now more than ever, we at Oxford International aim to create environments that foster both academic and personal development-enabling our students to achieve highly on their terms.

An Oxford International education is unique in that there is no single set path for success: instead, we offer different journeys depending on the desired destination.

Younger students can join one of our prestigious boarding and day schools in Oxford to prepare for GCSEs or A-Levels, while older students can gain UK university study skills and improve their English fluency at one of our four embedded pathways colleges.

Alternatively, students of all ages can learn English for study, work or life at one of our 30 English language programmes. With 50,000 students per year from a huge range of nationalities, the diversity of our learners is part of what gives Oxford International its unique atmosphere and energy.

Because we want to welcome students from all over the world, Oxford International is also committed to building long-lasting relationships with our international and UK partners.

Whatever our students' needs, we pride ourselves on delivering an education that will prepare them for success at university and beyond.

The global Oxford International team offer higher education expertise across recruitment, admissions, operations and marketing on a global scale.

With representatives in over 30 countries worldwide and corporate offices in the UK, India, Hong Kong, China and North America, we provide our partners with strategic market-led insights and our students with relevant and localized support.

Pathway programmes are preparatory courses that are designed to help international students build the skills, knowledge, and qualifications that they will need to enter a bachelor's or master's degree programme.

An Oxford International pathway course is designed to prepare you with subject-specific knowledge and academic English language skills, helping you to succeed as you continue your degree studies.

Teaching takes place in small classes that provide individual support and help you adjust to the challenges of academic study-preparing you in the best possible way for higher education.

Benefits

Our Oxford International pathway college is a supportive and welcoming place for international students. This environment, together with specialist support and the high-quality programme, allows you to develop the study skills you need for university study.

* Single CAS

* Full university status

* Attractive scholarships

* Global student community

* Excellent learning resources and facilities

* Expert tuition with years of experience

* Guaranteed progression to one of 16 Universities

Flexible entry requirements: We are all aware that, even in India when one chose to study at a decent university, they need to have achieved great scores.

At OIEG we think differently, with the belief that education is the right of all, we do accept students with 45 per cent and above in their academics and 60 per cent and above in English in standard 12. This makes admissions possible in one of our top-ranked universities in the UK.

Small classes for tailored support: It may not be easy for a student to travel to a new country and be comfortable in a big batch of 50 - 60 students. At Oxford International, we run our classes in small classroom sizes with a maximum of 15-18 students per batch.

It helps students to make friends easily helping them in socializing. Our class sizes are small to ensure that you are given the attention and tailored support you need to thrive in your studies.

Multiple intakes throughout the year: We recruit students four times a year

* September

* January

* April

* June

This helps the students to start their studies once they are prepared to begin their application process.

Simplified admissions process

Oxford International Education Services (OIES) a division of the Oxford International Education Group, has its regional office in Mumbai.

The dedicated team takes care of the end-to-end admission process. While the industry is struggling with managing the turnaround time, the team at OIES take pride in the service levels delivered:

* Offer released - 48 hours

* UO Approval - 5 working days

* CAS Approval -5 working days

Success points

97 per cent of students who have joined Oxford International's pathway programmes have successfully progressed to their higher studies in the UK and have showcased excellent outcomes in their degrees.

Sanwariya Education Consultant is the preferred consultant in the world for Oxford international education group which provides a varsity of educational programmes.

http://www.sanwariyaeduconsultants.com/

