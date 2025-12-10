BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 10: Elan Group, in partnership with Invincible Publishers, hosted the grand launch of The Art of Doing Nothing Right, the anticipated debut book by Ajit Navraj Hans, daughter of music legend Daler Mehndi. The event took place at Elan Epic Mall, Sector 70, Gurugram, on 9th December 2025, marking a significant cultural moment for the city. The evening brought together celebrated personalities from the music industry, emerging authors and creative leaders, further strengthening Elan Epic Mall's growing identity as a vibrant experiential space where art, ideas and community spirit come alive.

The launch was graced by Daler Mehndi, Hans Raj Hans (Padma Shri) and Navraj Hans, whose presence added warmth, legacy and inspiration to this milestone occasion. Their participation reflected a rare coming together of creative lineages, offering an extraordinary backdrop. The Art of Doing Nothing Right explores the power of imperfections, the beauty of mistakes and the art of embracing one's journey without fear of failure. With an honest and relatable narrative, the book celebrates authenticity and resilience, making it a refreshing addition to India's contemporary non-fiction landscape.

The event also featured the unveiling of two exclusive covers for upcoming titles--one for The Millionaire Mindset by Evan Singh Luthra, a multinational entrepreneur, founder of Startup Studio and Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree and another for Heels to Heights by Bhavana Singh, a renowned Personality & Image Development Coach. This was followed by the official launch of KVS/NVS 2025 Tier-1 BEST BOOK by Sachin Choudhary, CEO of Sachin Academy and a respected educator known for his impactful contribution to the field of competitive exam coaching. Their participation enriched the creative canvas of the evening, bringing together diverse voices from entrepreneurship, personal development, education and modern storytelling.

Reflecting on her debut, Mrs. Ajit Navraj Hans shared, "This book comes from the parts of my journey that rarely find their way into conversations. The doubts, the pauses and the beautifully unplanned turns are woven intricately together in a profoundly personal narrative tapestry. Accepting them transformed me. Launching 'The Art of Doing Nothing Right' at Elan Epic Mall, in the presence of those who have been pillars in my life, feels deeply meaningful. It is a reminder that our imperfect moments often offer the clearest guidance."

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Daler Mehndi said, "The Art of Doing Nothing Right' reflects her honesty, strength and the courage to embrace life as it comes. It is a journey told from the heart. Celebrating this moment at Elan Epic Mall, surrounded by family and so much warmth, makes it even more special."

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Ms. Vidhi Attri, Head-Marketing, Elan Group, said, "Elan Epic Mall has steadily emerged as a destination where memorable, experience-led moments take centre stage. The launch of 'The Art of Doing Nothing Right' adds another meaningful chapter to that journey. The book encourages reflection, authentic expression and the confidence to embrace one's own story. These are the innate values that deeply resonate with all of us. We remain committed to hosting experiences that enrich the cultural fabric of the city."

Mr. Sagar Setia, Founder & CEO, Invincible Publishers, added, "At Invincible Publishers, we have always believed in amplifying voices that offer fresh, genuine perspectives. Ajit Navraj Hans' debut stands out for its candour, emotional depth and the courage to celebrate imperfection. 'The Art of Doing Nothing Right' is not just a book but an invitation to reflect, recalibrate and reconnect with oneself. We are delighted to launch it at Elan Epic Mall, a destination that has become synonymous with bringing meaningful cultural experiences to the city."

The gathering at Elan Epic Mall brought together perspectives from entertainment, entrepreneurship and personal development, creating an atmosphere that felt both celebratory and forward-looking. It offered attendees a rare opportunity to engage with creators whose work influences contemporary culture. The launch reinforced Elan Group's commitment to promoting environments where ideas are exchanged, stories find new audiences and creative journeys are met with warmth and encouragement.

