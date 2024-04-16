VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16: On April 4th and 5th, 2024, the two-day festival at Elshaddai Group of Institutions in Aranthangi dazzled with outstanding feats, emphasizing teamwork, intellect, physical prowess, and holistic development. Participants from diverse fields set new records, earning recognition from Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records, providing inspiration for aspiring achievers. The citation was received by Dr. Elgin A. Arose, the Founder Chairman; Dr. A. Monolisha, the Managing Trustee Secretary; P. Alexander, the Correspondent; and Dr. Sheik Abdullah, the Academic Dean, along with the record-setting champions, students, and parents.

Also Read | Adobe Premiere Pro To Integrate Generative AI Video Tools, Likely To Be OpenAI's Sora; Check Details.

185 students from Elshaddai Group of Institutions spanning from LKG to Grade XII, achieved a new world record by collectively reciting all 1330 Thirukkural's continuously for 12 hours 35 minutes without any errors. This impressive feat, held on April 4, 2024, highlighted the global significance of Thirukkural's content. The record-breaking effort demonstrated remarkable dedication and showcased the enduring value of Thirukkural's teachings, aiming to promote its wisdom worldwide.

Pranavi K, a Grade II student, has secured an impressive world record by recalling the highest number of sight words in 5 minutes, totalling an outstanding 320 words. This achievement underscores the vital role of sight word recognition in early literacy development. Sight words, crucial for fluent reading and comprehension, are high-frequency words. Pranavi's exceptional capacity to recall numerous sight words showcases advanced language skills and cognitive abilities at a young age.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Minor Boys Arrested for Rape, Their Fathers Kill Survivor's Mother in Gumla; Case Registered.

Roshan Mohammed J, a Grade VIII student, secured a new world record by executing the Most Shotput Throws (2 Kilograms) in 1 Hour, totaling an impressive 850 approved throws. Roshan's success is attributed to his disciplined training, which involved intensive practice over 30 days, strict dietary management, and a consistent exercise routine. Beyond breaking records, Roshan's journey underscores the significance of prioritizing health and fitness, showcasing how dedication can lead to remarkable achievements while enhancing overall well-being.

Sulaiman A, a Grade I student, has achieved a groundbreaking world record by identifying 150 digital images of celestial bodies in the universe within an impressive time of 2 minutes, 36 seconds, and 52 milliseconds. This record-setting feat is unprecedented globally. Supported by his parents, teachers, and school management, Sulaiman delivered a compelling introduction speech before the attempt, demonstrating his proficiency. Early exposure to understanding celestial bodies sparks curiosity and scientific inquiry in children.

Grade IV student Esha Falon E has achieved a phenomenal feat, setting a new world record for Most Books Reviewed in 30 minutes, with an astounding total of 16 books. Her deep passion for reading drove her to meticulously select and thoroughly absorb 40 books from her school library. Esha's exceptional linguistic skills and engaging style captivated onlookers during her record attempt. Out of 17 books reviewed, 16 were approved, showcasing her insightful analysis, where she deftly highlighted the merits and demerits of each book, demonstrating her remarkable critique and rating abilities.

Dakshin Vasudevan, a young LKG student, has set an impressive world record by correctly identifying 174 out of 177 digital images of animals within a swift 4-minute timeframe. This feat showcases the pivotal role of early childhood development in enhancing cognitive abilities, memory skills, and precision. Dakshin's articulate communication, unwavering focus, and impeccable pronunciation during the attempt underscore the potential of young learners in mastering intricate tasks.

Dhananya RP, a Grade I student, achieved a notable world record by crafting the Largest Bottle Cap Mosaic, spanning an impressive 10.85 square meters. Using over 3600 bottle caps, Dhananya dedicated more than 16 hours to meticulously assembling the mosaic, themed "My Vote My Future," incorporating patriotic tricolour hues. Her dedication and artistic flair garnered widespread acclaim, highlighting her remarkable determination and patience throughout the process.

Emi Falon E, a Grade II student, set a remarkable world record by accurately recalling the spellings of digital images using the Eidetic Memory Technique within just 10 minutes. She astoundingly achieved 219 correct spellings out of 223 attempted, making history globally. Emi's use of the Jolly Phonics Method, blending words and recalling their spellings with exceptional skill, was instrumental in her success. Her precision in spelling bees garnered admiration and applause, underscoring the effectiveness of phonics-based learning methods in bolstering language acquisition and memory retention among young learners.

Danvarsh Vasudevan, a young LKG student, has achieved an extraordinary world record for solving the Most Picture Puzzles by a Pre-Schooler in 20 Minutes, successfully completing 51 puzzles out of 53 attempted. Danvarsh's achievement at such a young age underscores his impressive focus, determination, and problem-solving abilities. Following the completion of the puzzles, Danvarsh accurately identified each one upon request by the adjudicators, demonstrating his sharp memory and attentiveness. Spectators were charmed by Danvarsh's playful and engaging demeanor throughout the record-setting event.

The remarkable achievements of Elshaddai's students exemplify boundless talent and dedication, setting extraordinary world records across diverse disciplines. These feats underscore the institution's commitment to holistic development and inspire young minds worldwide. Elshaddai Group of Institutions continues to nurture brilliance and foster a culture of excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)