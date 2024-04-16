New Delhi, April 16: Adobe is one of the leading companies in the software industry and its video editing software, Adobe Premiere Pro, is following its lead with the integration of AI technology.

Rumours suggest that Adobe Premiere Pro is set to include generative AI tools, which is anticipated to utilise the capabilities of OpenAI's technology, specifically OpenAI Sora. With these advancements, Adobe is taking a significant step towards revolutionising video editing by making it more convenient and efficient. The collaboration between Adobe and OpenAI indicates a future where AI can play a key role in content creation. OpenAI ChatGPT Now More Direct and Less Verbose in Its Responses.

As per a report of The Verge, Adobe Premiere Pro is getting generative AI video tools, which might be sourced from OpenAI's Sora. The development is expected to transform how professionals create and edit video content. While details are still to be revealed, the integration of OpenAI's technology into Adobe Premiere Pro signals a move towards a more seamless and innovative video editing experience. The tool is likely to enhance the software's capabilities and is expected to offer users new possibilities in the field of video creation.

Emerging Generative AI Technologies in Adobe Premiere Pro (Expected)

Adobe's Firefly will likely receive new generative AI video models, which might introduce innovative tools to the Premiere Pro video editing platform. The foundation for these tools will be Adobe's existing Firefly AI model, which has already been implemented in their Photoshop program for image editing as per a report of English Jagran. Meta and OpenAI To Roll Out Next-Gen AI Models With Advanced Reasoning Abilities; Check Details.

The integration of Firefly tools, along with third-party collaborations which might include OpenAI's Sora, Runway and Pika Labs models, is expected to provide Premiere Pro users with the ability to generate video, add or remove objects through text prompts and enhance the quality of video clips. The AI models used to generate video clips can be identified using Content Credentials labels, which Adobe is expected to provide. This will allow for the tracing of the origin of the generated content to provide transparency.

