PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), a dynamic financial service company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, has significantly expanded its Earned Wage Access platform by onboarding seven new employer partners during February 2026 (till 16th February) across multiple sectors and geographies.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Dua in English.

During the month, the Company partnered with

- Vikas Ecotech Limited (New Delhi),

Also Read | Nissan Gravite Price, Specifications and Features.

- Aruna Enterprises (Haryana),

- Dharam Chand Dwarka Das Agarwal (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh),

- Clara Vyapar Private Limited (Uttar Pradesh),

- Bholaa Jewels (Chandigarh),

- AKMV Consultants Private Limited (Gurugram, Haryana

- Logam India (Kanpur)

to roll out its Early Wage Access solution for their employees.

Through these partnerships, eligible employees can access a portion of their earned salary during the month, helping them meet short-term financial needs without waiting for the regular payday. The solution operates through a structured salary advance model, where the amount availed is recovered seamlessly through payroll deductions, ensuring convenience, transparency, and disciplined credit management.

The expansion highlights Emerald Finance Limited's strategy to scale its employer-linked, salary-based financial solutions and strengthen its retail-focused product portfolio. By collaborating with employers across manufacturing, trading, jewellery, and consulting sectors, the Company is building a diversified and scalable Earned Wage Access ecosystem.

These partnerships also reflect the growing acceptance of Earned Wage Access as a responsible financial tool that supports employee financial well-being while maintaining strong operational and credit discipline.

Emerald Finance Limited continues to focus on expanding its EWA platform across regions and industries, reinforcing its commitment to delivering practical, technology-driven, and customer-centric financial solutions.

Commenting on the partnerships Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "We are pleased with the strong momentum witnessed in February with the addition of multiple employer partnerships across diverse sectors and regions. These collaborations reinforce the growing acceptance of our Earned Wage Access platform as a practical and responsible financial solution for salaried employees.

Our Early Wage Access service is designed to provide employees with timely access to a portion of their earned income, helping them manage short-term financial needs without disrupting the regular salary cycle. By working closely with employers and adopting a salary-linked recovery mechanism, we ensure a seamless experience for employees while maintaining strong credit discipline.

Looking ahead, we see Earned Wage Access as a scalable and sustainable opportunity. We plan to expand this offering across more organizations and industries, leverage technology to improve adoption, and build a steady, fee-based income stream. This initiative aligns well with our long-term strategy of strengthening our retail-focused financial products and creating recurring, asset-light growth opportunities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)