Mumbai, February 18: Nissan India has officially expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Gravite, a new sub-four-metre multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). The model has been introduced with an aggressive starting price of INR 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as an accessible entry-point for families seeking a versatile vehicle.

The Gravite represents the first of three new models the Japanese automaker has planned for the Indian market in its current expansion phase. Available in five distinct paint schemes: Storm White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, and Forest Green-the MPV aims to capture a significant share of the value-driven automotive segment. BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Price, Specifications and Features.

Variant Hierarchy and Equipment Levels

Nissan is offering the Gravite across five different trim levels to cater to varying budget requirements. These include the base Visia, followed by the Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna variants. The range is topped by a special 'Tekna LE Pac', also designated as the Launch Edition, which features the highest level of equipment available for the model.

While the sub-four-metre dimensions ensure the vehicle remains compact for urban driving, the interior packaging is designed to maximise utility. The introduction of this model follows Nissan’s strategy to diversify its Indian lineup beyond the Magnite compact SUV, which has been the brand’s primary volume driver in recent years.

Engine Specifications and Upcoming CNG Version

Mechanically, the Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This powerplant generates 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission and an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), providing options for both traditional and city-centric driving preferences. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launched: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Battery Rental Plan.

In a move to appeal to cost-conscious buyers, Nissan has confirmed that a dual CNG cylinder version of the Gravite is currently in development. This eco-friendly variant is expected to debut in the coming months, utilizing a twin-cylinder layout that preserves usable boot space while offering lower running costs compared to the standard petrol motor.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nissan India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).