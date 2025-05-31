VMPL

Dubai [UAE], May 31: The global business and academic community came together earlier this month in Dubai for the Global Business & Academic Excellence Awards 2025, an international summit recognising outstanding contributions across various fields. Organized with participation from thought leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals from around the world, the event highlighted excellence in leadership, innovation, and impact-driven work across sectors.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The high-profile gathering served as a platform for celebrating individuals and organizations that have demonstrated significant achievements and forward-thinking practices in their respective domains. Dignitaries, academicians, policymakers, and representatives of multinational corporations were in attendance, lending gravitas to the summit and its awardees.

Among the standout moments of the event was the conferment of the Professional Doctorate in Corporate Law upon Dr. Onkar Gujar, a prominent legal expert and Founding Partner of GNP Legal. Conferred by Thames International University, Paris, the honorary doctorate recognized Dr. Gujar's outstanding contribution to the practice and development of corporate law in India. With an extensive career spanning decades, Dr. Gujar has played a pivotal role in shaping modern legal strategies for corporations, advising on mergers, acquisitions, financial regulations, and business restructuring. His firm, GNP Legal, has grown into a respected name in corporate legal advisory under his leadership. The honour also acknowledged his efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and legal innovation in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Also Read | Assam Landslide: 3 Killed in Landslide in Guwahati as Heavy Rain Lashes Southern Parts of State (See Pics).

The summit featured panel discussions, keynote addresses, and award ceremonies that brought attention to global best practices in governance, entrepreneurship, education, and policy. The event also provided an opportunity for international collaboration and knowledge exchange between emerging markets and established global players.

The Global Business & Academic Excellence Awards 2025 concluded with a call for stronger global partnerships and the recognition of professionals who are driving sustainable, ethical, and inclusive growth. The honouring of legal professionals like Dr. Gujar signalled a growing appreciation for the role of law in facilitating responsible corporate conduct and economic development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)