Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15: Employability.life, a wholly owned subsidiary of Federation University Australia, successfully inaugurated the Future of Work Lab and launched its work-simulated learning program XPro in collaboration with Rockwell Business School, Hyderabad at a special event held on December 14, 2025.

The launch marks a significant step toward strengthening application-focused, career-aligned education, enabling students to gain practical exposure alongside academic learning. Through XPro, students will engage in challenge-based learning driven by real industry problem statements, allowing them to build job-ready competencies through immersive work simulations and structured mentorship.

The event was attended by the senior management teams of Federation University Australia and Employability.life and the academic leadership of Rockwell Business School, along with students and their parents, reflecting a strong collective commitment toward experiential and globally aligned education.

Speaking at the inauguration, Paul Oppenheimer, Chief Operating Officer, Federation University Australia, said, "The XPro program represents a powerful shift in how education must prepare students for tomorrow's workforce. This collaboration ensures learners gain exposure to global industry challenges and become ready for their international digital economy careers."

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Raja Dasgupta, CEO, Employability.life, stated, "With the XPro to be conducted at the Future of Work Lab, we are enabling students to learn by doing through live challenges inspired by industry. Our partnership with Rockwell Business School reflects our mission to make education deeply accessible and outcome-driven through work simulated learning for the leaners to be ready for future of work."

Mr. Sai Kishore Vallam, Director, Rockwell Business School stated, "Through this collaboration, Rockwell Business School students will benefit from immersive learning experiences, industry-designed challenges, work simulations, and professional mentoring, ensuring they graduate with practical exposure, confidence, and career readiness aligned with emerging global roles."

The leadership of Rockwell Business School reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening academia-industry linkages and preparing students for dynamic career pathways in both Indian and international markets.

Employability.life a wholly owned subsidiary of Federation University Australia is committed to shaping the future of work through innovative work-simulated learning models, global academic gateways and industry collaborations. As a subsidiary of Federation University Australia, it integrates academic excellence with workforce-aligned, real-world education solutions.

