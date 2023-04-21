New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The innovative education provider Employability.life is hosting the second Industry 4.0 India Conference in New Delhi later this month. Senior leaders from government, academia and business will be gathering on April 26th at Le Meridien to examine the question of how educational institutions must transform themselves to prepare learners for the workplace of the future.

Last year, the inaugural I4IC 2022 tackled the question of the digital skills gap and began the discussion on solutions. Among numerous prominent speakers were Dilip Chenoy of FICCI and Ms Kirti Seth, CEO of the Sector Skills Council at NASSCOM, who spoke of the opportunity for India in the growth of digital skills. A wide variety of representatives from top Indian universities, chambers of commerce and leading companies also took the stage during a most valuable day of strategic discussions.

This year, I4IC 2023 turns to the question of how the vibrant education sector in India can best seize the opportunity to make the country into the global skills capital of the future. A key component in this endeavour is the active engagement of industry, and I4IC 2023 is delighted to welcome a group of eminent guests from Corporate India to join some of the most powerful Vice Chancellors from around the country. Their conversations will help plot the way forward for India in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Employability.life is also delighted to launch the GLOBAL EMPLOYABILITY HANDBOOK 2023 at the conference. This new edition of the valued handbook will bring together case studies and original thinking for handling the challenges of institutional transformation, and features contributions from some of the leading minds in the sector.

