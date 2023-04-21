Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan-starrer Evil Dead Rise was released in US theatres on April 21, 2023. Directed by Lee Cronin, the film sees Beth travel out to Los Angeles to meet her sister Ellie. However, when demonic creatures are let out and possess Ellie, Beth must do her best to protect herself and Ellie’s children. However, after release, Evil Dead Rise leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Evil Dead Rise: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan Built a Deep Connection During Making of the Horror Film.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Evil Dead Rise movie download, Evil Dead Rise movie download in 720p HD, Evil Dead Rise movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Evil Dead Rise Full Movie Download, Evil Dead Rise Tamilrockers, Evil Dead Rise Tamilrockers HD Download, Evil Dead Rise Movie Download Pagalworld, Evil Dead Rise Movie Download Filmyzilla, Evil Dead Rise Movie Download Openload, Evil Dead Rise Movie Download Tamilrockers, Evil Dead Rise Movie Download Movierulz, Evil Dead Rise Movie Download 720p, Evil Dead Rise Full Movie Download 480p, Evil Dead Rise Full Movie Download bolly4u, Evil Dead Rise Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Evil Dead Rise Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Evil Dead Rise Review: Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan's Horror Film Will 'Satisfy' Fans of the Franchise Say Early Reactions, Call it 'Terrifying' and a 'Gorefest'.

For the unversed, Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan as Beth and Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie. The movie also stars Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, Nell Fisher, Richard Crouchley and more. Evil Dead Rise is playing in theatres right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).