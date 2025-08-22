VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 22: Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL), one of India's largest housing finance companies focused on serving low- and middle-income families, has delivered exceptional growth over the past two fiscal years, fueled by digital transformation, rigorous credit discipline, and a deeply inclusive lending philosophy.

With a strategic blend of innovation and prudence, Aadhar Housing Finance has reported a remarkable 50% year-on-year increase in its loan book in FY2025, following a 22% growth in FY2024. At the same time, the company has maintained robust asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) holding steady at 1.05%, down from 1.08% in FY2023. These figures underscore Aadhar's successful balance of scale and stability in India's dynamic housing finance market.

Scaling the Right Way: Growth with Strong Risk Management

While rapid expansion in the financial sector often correlates with increased portfolio risk, Aadhar Housing Finance has defied that norm. The company's consistent focus on risk- governed lending, digitized credit assessment, and tailored loan servicing has created a resilient business model. This foundation is backed by a disciplined underwriting framework and robust internal controls, spearheaded by a seasoned leadership team.

Tailored Lending Strategy: Centralized and Decentralized Operations

A key differentiator in Aadhar's growth strategy is its segmented approach to credit processing. Recognizing that salaried and self-employed borrowers have different risk profiles and documentation needs, the company has designed a dual-lens underwriting structure:

* Salaried Borrowers: Loan applications from salaried individuals are handled by centralized Regional Processing Units (RPUs). These RPUs ensure standardization, faster turnaround times (TAT), and cost efficiencies across the board.

* Non-salaried Borrowers: Applicants from the self-employed segment are assessed at the branch level by trained credit managers. This decentralized model allows for more contextual analysis, field-level verification of business income, and deep- rooted engagement in regional markets.

Responsible Credit Assessment Backed by Risk Governance

Further fortifying the institution's asset quality is the Risk Containment Unit (RCU) led by Mr. Pankaj Khare, Head - Risk Containment & Vigilance. The RCU operates as a second line of defence.

The RCU's proactive role in monitoring and validating borrower information has enabled Aadhar Housing to prevent frauds before disbursement, rather than reactively dealing with NPAs later. By embedding risk management into every stage of the customer lifecycle, the company has created a culture of early warning and long-term portfolio sustainability.

The Future Ahead: Growth Anchored in Governance

As Aadhar Housing Finance looks to the future, its strategy remains firmly rooted in strong governance, scalable financial technology, and customer-centric innovation. A key pillar of this approach is the adoption of AI in lending--enabling smarter, faster, and more inclusive credit access.

Through the integration of C.A.R.T (Credit Assessment and Robotic Transformation) by Novel Patterns, Aadhar is redefining its credit underwriting process. This AI-powered lending automation platform has enabled Aadhar to accelerate loan processing through Intelligent Bank Statement Analysis while reducing human error, ensuring faster credit decisioning and a reduction in turnaround time (TAT).

As the company expands deeper into Tier 2, 3, and rural markets, this synergy of AI-driven loan processing tools with ground-level experience positions Aadhar Housing Finance as a true leader in responsible digital lending.

Serving the Underserved: Aadhar's Social Impact Mission

At its core, Aadhar Housing is committed to financial inclusion, particularly for low- and middle-income families seeking home ownership. By focusing on Tier 2, 3, and rural markets, the company bridges a critical credit gap often left unserved by large banks or NBFCs.

Its flexible credit norms, local branch presence, and multilingual support help democratize access to housing finance.

Conclusion

Aadhar Housing's recent success is not just a result of rising demand--it is a reflection of institutional discipline, technology-led execution, and customer-first thinking.

Their partnership with Novel Patterns for credit automation, the structured governance led by Leadership team, and their relentless focus on borrower integrity are all testaments to what makes Aadhar more than just a lender--it is an enabler of dreams for millions.

As the affordable housing sector in India evolves, Aadhar Housing Finance is leading not just in growth numbers but also in resilience, innovation, and impact !!

