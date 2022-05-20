Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Enamor, a premium lingerie brand owned by Modenik Lifestyle, has launched its latest Spring Summer 2022 Athleisure and Essentials Collection.

Designed around the theme of Dhyana and Surya, the Spring Summer collection is crafted to promote wellness and is all about finding balance and feeling rejuvenated. Along with being stylish, the entire range focuses on comfort, provides great flexibility with easy transition for an active life on and off the mat.

Reflecting the theme of 'Soulful', the collection includes a wide variety of activewear and loungewear which is available in different styles and inspired from the trending pastels colours for this season. As an innovation for athleisure wear the entire collection has been made dry fit. Being the perfect fit for summers, the fabric used is breathable, quick-dry, anti-microbial, sweat-wicking with anti-odour properties and offers 4-way stretch to make women feel comfortable and fabulous.

Keeping an active lifestyle in mind, the collection is designed to encourage women to live a more productive and positive life. The entire collection is made by combining style with innovation and inclusivity; it is accessible, smart and transitional. The collection lends itself to versatility and transition, its use is not restricted to the gym or for workouts but can be easily worn to run errands, meditate, meet friends and for casual dinners

While talking about the new collection, Sandra Daniels, Vice President of Marketing at Modenik Lifestyle said, "We are very excited at the launch of our new collection. This particular category has been one of the fastest-growing categories for Enamor and holds huge potential given the massive shift in women's sense of style since the outbreak of pandemic. Women are now more inclined towards comfortable clothing that typically includes athleisure wear and loungewear which allows them to transition from one activity to another with ease, without having to undergo change of clothes multiple times a day."

"Enamor's vision is to create better basic apparel with a purpose to inspire the idea of wellness in a women's life journey, by making it a little more comfortable and simpler for her to achieve her personal goals. We want every woman to feel empowered with our smart clothing concept so that she can go through all her activities for the day confidently, feeling fabulous," she added.

Created in 2001 as a joint venture with Barbara of Paris - a 70-year-old French heritage lingerie brand, Enamor was the first to bring premium fashion lingerie to the Indian consumer. It enjoys a leadership status across leading National Chain stores and top Multi-brand outlets. It has a national footprint of 5000+ Retail stores and 27 Exclusive Brand outlets. It offers a premium portfolio that ranges from bras, panties, shapewear, loungewear and Athleisure to a discerning emerging modern Indian woman.

Enamor, a brand owned by Modenik Lifestyle, is loved by customers for its design and quality. The only innerwear brand to have won the Superbrands award for brand excellence three times in a row, a powerful endorsement by its customers.

For more information, please visit: www.enamor.co.in.

Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd is the post-merger entity of Advent International's (a global private equity firm) portfolio companies Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd, the parent company of brand Enamor. The company is headquartered out of Bengaluru. Modenik has a strong portfolio of 5 - brands, including Dixcy Scott Originals, Dixcy Scott Maximus, Josh by Dixcy Scott, Slimz and Enamor.

