Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended wishes on Makar Sankranti and offered 'khichdi' as 'prasadam' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, CM Yogi said that several devotees across the state have visited religious sites and taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti.

"Today is the sacred festival of Makar Sankranti. On this occasion, I extend warm greetings of Makar Sankranti to all devotees and the people of the state. From yesterday, on this occasion, lakhs of devotees across the entire state have been visiting sacred religious sites to perform worship. In Gorakhpur yesterday, lakhs of devotees offered khichdi to Mahayogi Lord Gorakhnath Ji. Lakhs of devotees also took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj yesterday," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also termed Makar Sankranti an important festival in the tradition of Indian culture and emphasised that all events would commence in accordance with the traditions of Sanatan Dharma after Makar Sankranti.

"Makar Sankranti is an extremely important festival in the tradition of festivals and celebrations in India... After today, all auspicious events will commence as per the traditions of Sanatan Dharma... On this occasion, I welcome all devotees," he said.

Makar Sankranti is a prominent festival on the Indian calendar. Devotees make offerings to the Sun god, 'Surya', on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the 'Makara' (Capricorn) Zodiac sign.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making 'khichdi', kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message that the winter season is ending.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the Magh Mela is underway at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February. The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh. (ANI)

