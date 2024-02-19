VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: Anca proudly presents its latest masterpiece, the Firefly Furniture Collection, a stunning ensemble designed to infuse spaces with an aura of enchantment and allure. Inspired by the mesmerizing glow of fireflies, this collection epitomizes the fleeting beauty of moments, seamlessly blending natural beauty with modern design to create an atmosphere of wonder within entertainment spaces.ANCA to Showcased Latest Entertainment Collection at India Design ID 12th Edition.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Signs Five-Year Contract With Real Madrid, French Football Star Agrees For Pay-Cut to Join Los Blancos: Report.

The Firefly Furniture Collection, aptly named "Firefly - The Dance of Illumination," aims to capture the essence of inspiration and illumination that fireflies symbolize. Each meticulously crafted piece within the collection embodies elegance, functionality, and a touch of magic.

In the dining area, guests are welcomed by a natural daylight ceiling with stained green oak paneling, evoking an outdoor ambience indoors. The dining table, adorned with a pyrite top and a gunmetal-coloured dining cabinet embellished with green agate jewels, serves as a sculptural centerpiece, while the experimental dining set invites guests to indulge in culinary delights amidst exquisite surroundings.

Also Read | Apple Earned ‘USD 1.65 Trillion’ From iPhone Sales in Past 10 Years: Report.

The bar area, known as the Blue Bar Room, exudes sophistication and charm with smoked grey fluted walls, a graphite metal mosaic bar counter, and illuminated display pedestals adorned with blown glass accents. Hand-stitched barstools in blue faux crocodile leather and brushed tweed fabric add opulence to the space.

In the lounge area, curved wall panels with marble integration provide serenity, while the centrepiece under the Firefly chandelier showcases three unique pieces, each featuring red tiger eye, acrylic sandwiched glass, or concentric marquetry veneer tops. Plush sofas upholstered in layers of crushed fabrics and metal lounge chairs offer comfort and style, making this area perfect for entertaining or relaxation.

Anjali Goel, the founder of ANCA since 1985, expressed, "The Firefly Furniture Collection transcends the realm of mere furniture; it's an immersive experience--an ode to moments bathed in the enchanting glow of fireflies. With its seamless fusion of contemporary design and natural allure, this collection metamorphoses entertainment spaces into captivating realms, where every detail contributes to an unforgettable ambiance."

About Anca: Anca, established in 1985 is a bespoke furniture manufacturing house, renowned for its innovative approach to furniture design, blending contemporary aesthetics with timeless elegance. With a commitment to craftsmanship and quality, Anca creates furniture collections that inspire and captivate, elevating spaces with sophistication and style.

For more information on the Firefly Furniture Collection and Anca, please connect at - https://anca-1985.com/home/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)