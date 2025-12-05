India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 5: Across India's top institutes, a powerful shift is underway. Young engineers are increasingly driven by a sense of responsible innovation, energy efficiency, and the pursuit of sustainable and equitable growth. Inspired by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and India's ambitious commitments to clean energy, students today seek careers that align both purpose and engineering excellence.

In this landscape, energy-tech becomes a natural calling, a space where impact is tangible, solutions shape communities, and innovation directly supports the planet's long-term well-being.

Against this backdrop, it was inspiring to see energy-tech rise to prominence during Day-0 placements at IIT Madras and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. In this highly competitive environment, Kimbal welcomed 9 outstanding Day-0 hires from the two IITs. These bright young minds will join the company's innovation ecosystem to build solutions that impact millions of consumers, utilities, and the energy efficiency at large worldwide.

At a time when India is deploying millions of smart meters and rapidly accelerating clean-energy integration, young engineers are increasingly seeking work that truly matters. The enthusiasm seen at IIT Madras and IIT BHU reflects a clear generational shift--India's brightest minds are choosing to build for Bharat, contribute to national infrastructure, and shape the country's energy future.

Kimbal's Day-0 hiring journey this year was especially meaningful for the company. The young engineers joining the organization are choosing energy-tech not merely as a job, but as a mission they deeply believe in. Their curiosity, sense of purpose, and problem-solving mindset will support Kimbal to develop technologies that touch the lives of millions and shape the future of intelligent, sustainable energy systems.

The youth remain the heartbeat of any nation's future, and it is inspiring to witness purpose-driven organizations creating platforms where budding talent can shape meaningful change. When young engineers are empowered to build solutions that advance not only an organization or a country but the well-being of humanity itself, progress becomes both powerful and enduring.

About Kimbal

Founded in 2011, Kimbal Private Limited is spearheading a smarter, cleaner energy future, transforming global energy distribution through innovative smart metering, RF-based massive connectivity, cloud platforms, and advanced energy management systems. The company tackles the rapidly evolving energy landscape by empowering utilities worldwide to modernize, scale, and future-proof power networks with unparalleled reliability and agility. Operating in a high-speed, boundary-pushing environment, Kimbal innovates and delivers solutions swiftly to meet urgent market demands. Its vision is to create resilient, affordable, and adaptable grids that excel in complex energy ecosystems while driving bold progress toward carbon neutrality and sustainability.

For more information: kimbal.io - LinkedIn - Company Profile - Youtube

Press Contact:Pragya Pallavistories@kimbal.io

