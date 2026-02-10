Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a courtesy visit from the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and renowned writer, poet, and lyricist, Mr. Prasoon Joshi, at the Chief Minister's residence.

Chief Minister Dhami appreciated Joshi's remarkable contributions to the fields of literature and cinema and held discussions on various subjects related to art, culture, literature, and cinema.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on Uttarakhand's cultural heritage, folk art, folk music, and the possibilities of film production in the state. The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand government is continuously working to develop the state as a film production and shooting-friendly destination and is providing necessary policy support and facilities for the same.

Chief Minister Dhami also appreciated the work being done by Prasoon Joshi as the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and expressed expectations for future cooperation in expanding cinema, literature, and cultural activities in Uttarakhand.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium in the Secretariat on preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to complete all Kumbh-related preparations by October. He emphasised that all construction works should be completed within the stipulated timeline, keeping quality standards as a top priority. He also instructed that no Kumbh-related work or files should remain pending at the government level, and accountability would be fixed for any delays. The Chief Minister said that the state government's priority is to ensure the grand, divine, and successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela.

The Chief Minister instructed that a detailed action plan should be prepared to maintain cleanliness in the fair area. Adequate arrangements for toilets and drinking water should be ensured at all major locations. He also directed deployment of sufficient security forces and water police. For security purposes, drones, CCTV cameras, and other modern equipment should also be used. Separate detailed plans should be prepared for law and order, parking, and crowd management during the fair. (ANI)

