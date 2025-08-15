VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 15: The spiritual and home decor brand, Divine Tales, is kicking off its Festive First Sale from the 9th to the 17th of August, offering a chance to celebrate Independence Day with pieces rooted in tradition or designed for modern convenience. Customers can enjoy a flat 20% off sitewide on all orders worth ₹1,999 and above, whether it's exquisite God idols, beautiful pooja items, or high-end daily utility products.

The decision to run this sale stems from a desire to honor the 78th anniversary of India's Independence. With a diverse range of offerings, this sale presents all buyers the ultimate opportunity to bring an unbeatable charm to their mandirs, living rooms, kitchens, as well as their day-to-day lives.

Initially, the brand caught the attention of the industry with its spiritual offerings, out of which their collection of God idols and religious symbols has always been the most cherished. The selection includes evocative statues of deities, such as Goddess Laxmi, Lord Hanuman, Maa Durga, and other spiritual accents - each reflecting the rich culture and art of this country.

Similarly, their pooja essentials, ranging from akhand jyot and multi-wick diya to water containers and intricately carved thrones, are perfect to add a sense of completeness and utility to any mandir. Each piece is carefully crafted from pure brass or copper, staying true to age-old traditions while enhancing the sanctity of the space.

On the same line, their newly launched Karungali collection offers beautiful malas and bracelets made from premium Ebony (Karungali) wood. Certified authentic through lab tests, each piece is perfect for chanting, gifting, or daily wear.

The brand delivers pieces that are made with expertise and devotion, from the beautiful polish to the authentic materials. The result is a collection that feels as good to hold as it looks to behold, offering customers treasures that are built to last.

How to Claim the Offer

To unlock a flat 20% off on your favorite pieces, visit the official Divine Tales website at thedivinetales.com, pick the product of your choice, and enter the code "FREEDOM20" in the 'coupon code' section. Valid on orders of ₹1,999 and above, this offer runs only until 17th August. So, hurry and choose from a well-curated selection of spiritual and everyday pieces.

For more information about the Divine Tales' newest sales and special offers, follow the label on their official Instagram and Facebook.

