Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 9: Ephicacy, a clinical research and data analytics company, announces the renovation of its Bangalore office and the opening of a new office in Chennai. These developments support Ephicacy's growth and commitment to providing high-quality services in the clinical research industry.

The renovated Bangalore office, located centrally, includes upgraded facilities with modern workspaces and technology to improve collaboration and productivity among employees. The enhancements are part of Ephicacy's strategy to create a work environment that supports employee development.

"Our Bangalore office renovation reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and teamwork," said Ganesh Gopal, CEO of Ephicacy. "We are investing in the tools and spaces needed for future success."

The new Chennai office, strategically located in a prime business district, expands Ephicacy's presence in southern India. The office is designed to meet industry standards, providing the infrastructure necessary to serve clients effectively.

"The Chennai office is a key part of our expansion strategy," said Dr. Santhosh Kumar, Head of India Operations & Global Delivery at Ephicacy. "It will help us better serve our clients with enhanced capabilities."

Ephicacy's expansion with these two offices aligns with the company's focus on maintaining leadership in clinical research and data analytics. These investments aim to strengthen operational capabilities and client service.

About Ephicacy

Ephicacy is a global provider of clinical research and data analytics services, working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company offers solutions in clinical data management, biostatistics, regulatory submissions, and more across various therapeutic areas.

Contact Information

Ephicacy Lifescience Analytics

Dr.Santhosh Kumar

Head India Operation & Global Delivery

Email: santhosh.kumar@ephicacy.com

Website: www.ephicacy.com.

