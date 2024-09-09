Ganesh Chaturthi is a one-day festival in the majority of India; however, the festival is celebrated over a period of ten days in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, among many others. It is Ganeshotsav. The 10-day festival that is celebrated by inviting Lord Ganpati into our homes and localities is an important commemoration for one and all. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 took place on September 7, while Ganeshotsav will conclude on September 15 and is sure to be marked with fun festivities and community events. It is also common practice for people to make traditional ukadiche modak, motichoor ladoo and various other delicacies on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. During each aarti for the Ganapati festival, these traditional sweets and savoury dishes are given as offerings to the almighty. As we continue to celebrate Ganeshotsav, here are the most trustworthy recipes for traditional modak, ladoos and other festive specialities. Kolkata: Sweet Shop in Bhawanipore Prepares 500 Kg Laddu for Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 (Watch Video).

Ukadiche Modak Recipe

Ukadiche Modak is one of the most popular delicacies that is especially made for Lord Ganesha. Made using rice batter, coconut and jaggery, this unique dish is often considered to be the most difficult to perfect. From finding the right batter to stuffing ratio to perfectly molding the dumplings, there is a lot that goes into crafting Ukadiche Modak. This recipe is sure to help you do all that with ease and finesse. Open Saurashtra Laddu Competition in Jamnagar: People Take Part in Laddu Eating Competition in Gujarat To Kick Off Ganesh Chaturthi Festival 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Ukadiche Modak Recipe:

Puran Poli Recipe

Another common delicacy made as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi naivedya thali is puran poli. This immensely popular sweet offering consists of Puran poli and ghee with some simple yet delicious sabzi.

Watch Video of Puran Poli Recipe:

Mani Kozhukattai Recipe

Mani Kozhukattai is a very popular savoury delicacy made from the batter used for modaks. This delicious treat is a common accompaniment for ukadiche modak in South Indian households and also makes a great snack.

Watch Video of Mani Kozhakatai Recipe:

Motichoor Ladoo Recipe

Motichoor Ladoo is considered to be another common trait that is loved and relished by Lord Ganesha. It is common practice to make and offer this delicious treat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In fact, a lot of Ganapati murti often showcase Lord Ganesha with a ladoo in hand.

Watch Video of Motichoor Ladoo Recipe:

Sweet Appam Recipe

Sweet Appe or Sweet Appam is another common offering for Ganesh Chaturthi. Made from wheat flour and jaggery, this traditional dumpling is sure to satiate your taste buds.

Watch Video of Sweet Appam Recipe:

In addition to this, various other delicacies, such as Karanji, Medu Vada, etc., are made by people who welcome Lord Ganesha home. We hope that these recipes help you celebrate Ganeshotsav 2024 with all the valour and enthusiasm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).