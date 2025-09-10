PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 10: Epique Real Ventures, the premium real estate consultancy arm of RAAH Realogics, continues its ascent in Northern India's property advisory scene, securing top honours at the prestigious BizNEXT Summit organized by News18 Punjab & Haryana. The firm was awarded "Fastest Growing Real Estate Advisory Firm in the Region," a testament to its rapid expansion, strategic acumen, and notable impact on Punjab's evolving real estate sector.

The event was graced by Mr. Sanjeev Arora, Cabinet Minister, Government of Punjab, who presented the award to the firm's leadership team.

Dual Recognition

Further affirming its market leadership, Epique Real Ventures, under the stewardship of Mr. Himanshu Pant, was also recently conferred the "Emerging Start-Up of the Year Award" in real estate advisory and consulting. Mr. Pant -- a Global Indian Award recipient and an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience -- has been the driving force behind Epique's meteoric journey, combining deep market insight with trust-driven consulting.

Transforming Real Estate Advisory

Operating in Mohali and Ludhiana, with imminent expansion targeting Amritsar, Epique Real Ventures delivers premium consulting, builder advisory, sales enablement, and specialized NRI services. Under the umbrella of RAAH Realogics, the company pioneers its Integrated Value Architecture, blending project conceptualization, investment advisory, regulatory facilitation, and rigorous due diligence to set new standards in transparency and accountability.

Quote from Mr. Himanshu Pant

Accepting the recent accolades, Mr. Himanshu Pant, Founder & Managing Director, remarked:

"This honour reaffirms our commitment to transform Punjab's real estate landscape with clarity, credibility, and client-centricity. We dedicate these awards to our clients, partners, and our agile team -- it is their trust and hard work that power our vision for a world-class, transparent, and future-ready advisory ecosystem.".

Setting New Benchmarks

With both awards placing Epique Real Ventures firmly at the forefront of regional innovation, the firm stands as a catalyst for growth, transparency, and premium service standards in Punjab and beyond.

